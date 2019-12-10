﻿
22 Photos | Brides

19 of the most memorable royal weddings from the past 10 years

Look back on the decade of lavish royal weddings around the world

...
Bridal jumpsuits, dried flowers & hay bale seating – the 2020 wedding trends brides need to know
1-Crown-Princess-Victoria-Sweden-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
As 2019 draws to a close, so too does another decade of memorable royal weddings, including five from the British royals alone. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have all tied the knot in the last few years, and there is still more to look forward to, with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expected to tie the knot in 2020. In honour of a new year and new decade approaching, take a look back at some of the most lavish royal weddings from around the world since 2010…

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling – 19 June 2010

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden married Daniel Westling in Stockholm Cathedral on 19 June 2010, in a ceremony that was attended by several European royals, including Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex. The royal bride wore an elegant Par Engsheden off-the-shoulder wedding dress for the occasion, which took place on her parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's 34th wedding anniversary and at the same venue where they married. The couple are now parents to Princess Estelle, seven, and three-year-old Prince Oscar.

2-Prince-William-Kate-Middleton-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton – 29 April 2011

More than 24 million Brits tuned in to watch Prince William marry his long-term partner Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. The bride made her entrance in a stunning Alexander McQueen wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton, which has continued to set bridal trends ever since, and joined her new husband for a carriage ride through London following their ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have since welcomed their three children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis.

3-Prince-Albert-Princess-Charlene-Monaco-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene – 1 July 2011

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene's wedding celebrations spanned three days in 2011, starting with a concert by The Eagles on 30 June, ahead of a legal ceremony inside the Monaco palace's throne room on 1 July and a Roman Catholic ceremony and reception the following day. Charlene was the epitome of sophistication for their religious ceremony, wearing an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make.

4-Zara-Phillips-Mike-Tindall-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall – 30 July 2011

The British royal family had their second royal wedding in just over three months when Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips married rugby player Mike Tindall on 30 July 2011. The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, before a reception at Palace of Holyroodhouse attended by senior royals including the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princes William and Harry.

5-King-Jigme-Bhutan-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan – 13 October 2011

Dubbed "the William and Kate of the Himalayas", King Jigme of Bhutan married his bride, 21-year-old Queen Jetsun Pema in a five-hour Buddhist ceremony on 13 October 2011, for which the groom wore an antique silk gho robe that his grandfather King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck had worn on his own big day. His bride had three outfit changes on their big day, which culminated with King Jigme placing a silk brocade crown on his wife's head and proclaiming her the new queen of Bhutan.

6-Crown-Prince-Tonga-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Prince Tupuoto'a 'Ulukalala of Tonga and Sinaitakala Fakafanua – 12 July 2012

Crown Prince Tupuoto'a 'Ulakalala's wedding to Sinaitakala Fakafanua in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, marked the first marriage of a Tongan Crown Prince in 65 years, with more than 2,000 guests attending the ceremony at the Centenary Church of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga. However, their union proved controversial, as the bride and groom are second cousins.

7-Brunei-royals-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah and Pengiran Haji Muhammad Ruzaini, - 23 September 2012

The Sultan of Brunei's daughter Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah married Pengiran Haji Muhammad Ruzaini in more than a week's worth of festivities in September 2012. The couple's traditional ceremony took place in the throne room at the Sultan's palace in front of 3,000 guests, with the bride looking stunning in a crystal-beaded beige and silver gown.

8-Luxembourg-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Countess Stephanie de Lannoy of Luxembourg – 20 October 2012

Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg looked every inch the royal bride in a bespoke Elie Saab gown that took 3,900 hours to make for her wedding to the Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg on 20 October 2012. The Luxembourg royal wedding was comprised of a civil ceremony on 19 October followed by a Roman Catholic ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg City the next day.

9-Princess-Madeleine-Sweden-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill – 8 June 2013

Sweden had another royal wedding in 2013 when Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill married at the Stockholm Palace Church, looking resplendent in a Chantilly-lace Valentino gown with a four-metre-long train, which she accessorised with the Modern Fringe Tiara, large diamond drop earrings and a diamond bracelet.

10-Andrea-Casiraghi-wedding
Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo – 31 August 2013

Monaco's Andrea Casiraghi married his long-time partner Tatiana Santo Domingo in a small civil ceremony at the royal palace in August 2013. Tatiana was every inch the boho bride in a Missoni dress and sandals, with a flower garland in her hair for the royal celebration, which was attended by friends and family including Charlotte Casiraghi, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

11-Andrea-Casiraghi-second-wedding-church
Photo: © Getty Images
The couple married for a second time in Gstaad, Switzerland, in February 2014. Their second wedding was a candlelit ceremony at the Rougemont Church (pictured), which had been transformed into a winter wonderland, adorned with boughs and urns of flowers.

12-Princess-Noriko-japan-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Noriko of Takamado and Kunimaro Senge – 5 October 2014

Princess Noriko of Takamado, a former member of the Imperial House of Japan, gave up her imperial title when she married Kunimaro Senge, a commoner, on 5 October 2014. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a private wedding reception the next day where they were joined by 280 guests, and a wedding banquet in Tokyo on 8 October, which was attended by members of the Imperial Family. Now known as Noriko Senge, the newlywed was given a one-time ¥106.75 million allowance (around £746,000) following their wedding, where she lost her royal status.

13-Prince-Carl-Philip-Princess-Sofia-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist – 13 June 2015

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden married his fiancée Sofia Hellqvist on 13 June 2015, with a magnificent ceremony at the Stockholm Palace Church. The bride looked stunning in a lace wedding dress created by local designer Ida Sjöstedt and a tiara given to her by her in-laws for the ceremony, where the couple's niece, Princess Estelle, had a special role as a bridesmaid. The Swedish royal wedding was attended by fellow royals from around the world, including Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex from the UK.

14-Pierre-Casiraghi-Beatrice-Borromeo-civil-ceremony
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo – 25 July 2015

Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi tied the knot with Beatrice Borromeo in a civil ceremony at the Palace of Monaco on 25 July 2015, which was followed by a folklore-themed picnic and an evening party at the five-star Hôtel de Paris. The bride had four outfit changes for their first round of wedding celebrations, including a beautiful pale pink bespoke gown by Italian fashion house Valentino for their civil ceremony.

Photo: @maisonvalentino

15-Beatrice-Borromeo-Armani-wedding-dress
A week later, the couple married for a second time in a religious ceremony in Italy, where the bride had another two designer wedding dresses especially for the celebrations. The royal bride first wore a bespoke Giorgio Armani Privé lace wedding dress at their outdoor ceremony before changing into a glamorous silk tulle evening dress for their reception.

Photo: Giorgio Armani

16-Prince-Christian-Alessandra-de-Osma-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma – 16 March 2018

Following an intimate civil ceremony in London in November 2017, Prince Christian of Hanover married Alessandra de Osma for a second time in her native Peru in March 2018. The nuptials took place at Basilica San Perdro in Lima, and were attended by guests including Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Olympia of Greece, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Fashion designer Alessandra wowed in a high neck lace wedding dress by Jorge Vázquez, and the Hanover Floral Tiara, which was previously worn by Princess Caroline of Monaco and her sister-in-law Ekaterina Malyshev.

17-Meghan-Markle-Prince-Harry-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – 19 May 2018

A-listers including Elton John, Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney were among 600 guests who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on 19 May 2018. The couple wed in a magnificent ceremony, where the bride – wearing a bespoke Givenchy gown - was accompanied part of the way down the aisle by her father-in-law Prince Charles. The royal couple then held a daytime reception at Windsor Castle, before a more intimate party at Frogmore House, where Meghan stunned in a halterneck Stella McCartney wedding dress.

18-Princess-Eugenie-Jack-Brooksbank-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – 12 October 2018

Less than six months later, the royal family descended upon St George's Chapel once again for the nuptials of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Their wedding was another star-studded affair, and the bride and groom kept the celebrations going over the course of the weekend, culminating in a fairground-inspired party in the grounds of her parents' home, Royal Lodge Windsor.

19-Lady-Gabriella-Windsor-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston – 18 May 2019

Britain had its third royal wedding in 12 months when Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel on 18 May. Their nuptials were attended by senior royals including the Queen, Princess Anne, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice, who was joined by her mum, Sarah Ferguson.

20-Charlotte-Casirgahi-civil-ceremony
Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam – 1 June 2019

Just a couple of weeks after the British royal wedding, Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi married her partner Dimitri Rassam in the state rooms at Monaco's Royal Palace on 1 June. The stylish bride surprised by wearing a brocade Saint Laurent mini dress for their civil ceremony, before changing into a satin strapless gown and her grandmother Princess Grace's iconic Cartier diamond necklace at their reception.

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

21-Charlotte-Casiraghi-religious-ceremony
The couple held their second religious ceremony at the end of June, at the Abbaye Sainte-Marie de Pierredon outside St. Remy de Provence. On this occasion, Charlotte wore a bohemian ruffled front wedding dress believed to have been created by Italian designer Giambattista Valli, and a tulle veil.

Photo: Félix Dol-Maillot

22-Louis-Ducruet-royal-wedding-civil-ceremony
Louis Ducruet of Monaco and Marie Chevallier – 26 July 2019

Another Monaco royal wedding followed just a month later, when Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son Louis Ducruet married Marie Chevallier in two ceremonies at the end of July. The nuptials began on Friday with the civil ceremony at City Hall, after which the bride and groom celebrated with their close friends and family at the palace. The following day on Saturday, Louis and Marie had a religious wedding at Monaco Cathedral. The groom had previously said he wanted to be close to his late grandparents Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, who married in the cathedral and are also buried there.

Photo: Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

