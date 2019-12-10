As 2019 draws to a close, so too does another decade of memorable royal weddings, including five from the British royals alone. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have all tied the knot in the last few years, and there is still more to look forward to, with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expected to tie the knot in 2020. In honour of a new year and new decade approaching, take a look back at some of the most lavish royal weddings from around the world since 2010…
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling – 19 June 2010
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden married Daniel Westling in Stockholm Cathedral on 19 June 2010, in a ceremony that was attended by several European royals, including Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex. The royal bride wore an elegant Par Engsheden off-the-shoulder wedding dress for the occasion, which took place on her parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's 34th wedding anniversary and at the same venue where they married. The couple are now parents to Princess Estelle, seven, and three-year-old Prince Oscar.