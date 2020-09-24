9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden & more

It's one of the most expensive items many brides will ever wear, so it's little surprise these famous faces decided their wedding dresses were too precious to only wear once. From celebrating a special anniversary to making a red carpet appearance or even doing the housework, stars including Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Emma Willis have all worn their wedding dresses for a second time – and we don't blame them! Take a look through the gallery to see the beautiful gowns, and how they wore them second time around.
Abbey Clancy
Abbey Clancy took the opportunity to re-wear her gorgeous Giles Deacon wedding dress as she celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with husband Peter Crouch in June. The couple enjoyed a romantic date night at their home, complete with a meal whipped up by a private chef, so of course Abbey ensured she was fittingly dressed for the occasion.
A photo posted by Abbey on her Instagram Stories showed the model wearing her bespoke gown in the family dining room, which she captioned: "Waiting for my dinner like." A second showed the mum-of-three clutching a bouquet of flowers, adding: "Happy anniversary to me."
