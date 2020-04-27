How to bake bread without yeast: This Morning's Phil Vickery shares easy recipe Ready, steady, bake!

Everyone seems to be baking bread at home in lockdown – and while there's no shortage of ready-made loaves at the supermarket, nothing quite beats making your own warm batch from scratch. We're loving this simple recipe from TV chef Phil Vickery which is possible to bake without yeast (the most-sought after shopping item right now).

Phil recently shared his tips on the This Morning and included the recipe on the website. It only takes 45 minutes to make and even Holly Willloughby is a fan. She shared a picture of her gorgeous-looking loaf on Instagram, writing: "Wow... thank you @chefphilvickery I did it!! Kids can’t believe it... much fun had by everyone... now the best bit... yum! Xxx"

Holly Willoughby is a fan of Phil's recipe

Phil Vickery's bread recipe

If you can’t find yeast, you can still make soda bread without; you just need to swap out the yeast for bicarbonate of soda, and you won’t need to wait for it to rise.

INGREDIENTS

600g strong white flour

1 level tsp salt

2 tbsp any oil

1 x 7g sachet dried yeast OR 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

300mls warm water, roughly

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place the flour, salt and oil into a mixer and bring together.

2. Add the yeast (or bicarbonate of soda) and enough warm water to form a soft dough, mix well until the dough comes away from the sides of the bowl and the gluten is now forming a stretchy dough.

3. Tip onto a floured surface and knead well for 5 minutes.

4. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with cling film and leave to double in size (no need to wait for it to rise if doing the no-yeast version).

5. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 220C Gas 7.

6. Remove the cling film and tip onto the floured surface again.

7. Now this time gently knead for a few seconds, just to bring together.

8. Form into a sausage shape roughly the length of a 2lb loaf tin, then fold the edges under. Pop into the 2lb loaf tin and press into the sides and bottom.

9. Recover with cling film and leave again to rise until just under double in size (unless no-yeast recipe). Dust the risen loaf with a little flour.

10. Make 3 long, diagonal slashes across the loaf and pop into the oven. Bake until well risen and browned, roughly 30 minutes.

11. Once cooked remove from the tin and leave to cool completely before trying to slice.

