Zara Tindall's go-to cocktail is not what you'd expect

Zara Tindal's favourite cocktail has been revealed – and we've got the recipe. Keep scrolling to discover Princess Anne's daughter's go-to tipple…
It turns out that Zara Tindall is partial to a cocktail night – and has even revealed her go-to tipple. The Queen's granddaughter is a big fan of cosmopolitans – and who could blame her? Fusing vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice, it's no surprise that this beloved cocktail is the royal's favourite.
We can totally imagine the equestrian, who lives in Gloucestershire with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children Mia, eight, and Lena, four, and Lucas, one, sipping on a fresh cocktail in the garden during the summer heatwave.
We already know that the mother-of-three lives a healthy and exercise-packed lifestyle, so it goes without saying that she is more than deserving of a cheeky tipple. Rosé, wine and champagne are among her other alcoholic refreshment choices, yet during her riding events she would always ensure that she stayed hydrated with large bottles of water.
According to Slingsberry Gin, Zara even likes to add a special ingredient to her cocktail concoction and we are all for it.
Intrigued by Zara's best-loved beverage? Scroll on to discover her delicious cosmo recipe with a sweet twist…
INGREDIENTS
- 35ml Slingsby Vodka (Slingsby Dry Gin also works well)
- 15ml Triple Sec
- 25ml Cranberry Juice
- 15ml Lime Juice
- 10ml Sugar Syrup
- Rose Lemonade (to top up the drink)
INSTRUCTIONS
Pour all the ingredients into in a large wine glass over cubed ice and enjoy!
