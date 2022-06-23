Rachel Stevens' Princess dress has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens has launched her new edit with Oasis, and it might just be the best one yet.

The 44-year-old, who is now a bonafide style star on Instagram, has brought out a collection mainly consisting of occasionwear, with the odd daytime outfit thrown into the mix.

Our favourite has to be the sparkly Princess dress - and it is giving us major Duchess Kate vibes. We all know Kate loves a sparkly dress, so we think this is very her!

Rachel Stevens Sequin Balloon Sleeve Maxi Dress, £199.20, Oasis

This dress is adorned with high-shine sequins, and is the perfect showstopper for your summer invite.

Kate Middleton wearing a sparkly Missoni dress back in 2019

The fitted bodice features a flattering V-neckline, and has playfull ballooned sleeves to ensure the dress is modern and on-trend.

Elsewhere in the collection you have a gorgeous daytime dress. The scallop spot printed midi dress could be the summer dress of your dreams, and at £87 it won't break the bank.

Rachel Stevens Linen Mix Scallop Spot Printed Midi Dress, £87.20, Oasis

On Wednesday evening Rachel hosted an event to celebrate her new collection and wowed guests in another one of the dresses from her collection.

Rachel Stevens Cold Shoulder Satin Dress, £63.20, Oasis

Beautifully crafted in a satin fabric, this high-shine midi dress shows off a unique cold shoulder design with playful puffed sleeves and a voluminous skirt.

