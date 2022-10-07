Rachel Stevens' new cosy jumper is guaranteed to sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rachel Stevens just dropped her fashion collection with Oasis - and wow!

It's the third drop since the star collaborated with the brand last year, and the latest pieces are giving us major designer vibes.

The hand-embroidered jumper from the collection is already selling fast, and it looks just like an Isabel Marant piece, but for a fraction of the price. If you want to snap it up though, you'll need to act fast.

Rachel Stevens Premium Hand Embroidered Jumper, £79.20, Oasis

We're loving the embroidered detailing on this cosy knit, and it's the perfect staple for winter. We recommend teaming it with a pair of leather trousers and some chunky boots for an ultra-chic ensemble.

The former S Club 7 star took to Instagram to share the news of her latest collection. She captioned the post: "I am so excited to announce my third, exclusive collection with @oasisfashion! Focusing on elevated everyday staples and refined party dressing, we've designed this new collection with cold-weather outfitting and upcoming invites in mind… Can't wait to see you in it and I hope you love the pieces."

Rachel Stevens Premium 100% Wool Knit Jumper, £95.20, Oasis

Fans were quick to comment, expressing their love for the singer's new collection. One follower wrote: "Omg I need all of this!" Another added "Wow! The knits are so dreamy!".

Loose Women's Frankie Bridge also commented on the post, writing: "Love it all".

It's not just Rachel's Oasis collection that's been giving us major style envy. The mum-of-two previously looked breathtaking in a Kate Middleton-style dress that fans went crazy for, and the most romantic backless dress that's just perfect for holidays.

SHOP THE FULL RACHEL STEVENS x OASIS COLLECTION HERE.

