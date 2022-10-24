Selena Gomez steps out in the Mango wool coat of our dreams and it’s still in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s official, celebrities love Mango. Last year the high street store went viral when the most stylish A-listers from Gigi Hadid to Sienna Miller were spotted wearing the cream coat of the season.

In 2022 it’s the turn of Selena Gomez, who stepped out in Mango’s new oversized tailored wool coat in New York on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress paired the high street piece with a striped jumper, wide-leg jeans and black leather ankle boots. She wore her hair scraped back and accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a bold lip for the perfect understated ensemble.

Selena Gomez wears Mango out in New York

While it’s not exactly cheap, at £200 ($350) you won’t find a longline wool coat that’s much more affordable. Part of Mango’s premium collection, it comes in a timeless structured silhouette that will look amazing thrown on over everything from slip dresses to shirts and straight-leg jeans. Basically, it’s the kind of investment piece you’ll wear for years to come.

Tailored oversize wool coat, £199.99/$349.99, Mango

The classic coat features an oversized cut with shoulder pads, side pockets and a back slit hem. Selena wore it in charcoal grey, but it also comes in black. Right now it’s still available in both shades in every size from XS to XL, but we know it’s going to sell out.

If it’s anything like last year’s hit high street coat, we’ll be seeing it on a whole host of celebrities in the coming weeks, so don’t miss out.

