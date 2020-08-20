Loved Kate Middleton's nautical navy blazer? H&M, Zara & M&S all have amazing similar styles

Karen Silas
Want a navy blue gold button blazer just like Kate Middleton? We'll show you the best nautical blazers and where to shop, from M&S to Zara
Kate Middleton is someone who knows who to do cool-weather dressing in style. We’re taking a page out of the Duchess of Cambridge’s book and shopping one of the royal’s perennial classics: the navy blue blazer. Perfect for a summer outfit when there's a slight chill in the air. Duchess Kate’s go-to tailored jacket can be single or double-breasted, but it always has one very chic detail: sophisticated gold buttons.
RELATED: You can get a pretty Kate Middleton-style floral shirt dress on sale starting at just £15
If you are wondering how to style a navy blazer à la Kate, we have some royal styling tips. The Duchess often teams her blue jackets with a pair of skinny navy blue jeans and some shoes with height – like her favourite wedges – for the final touches.
For a smart-casual look, be like the Duchess and team the blazer with a button-down shirt in blue in print like gingham check:
Here's to autumn's great Kate Middleton-style nautical blazers!
For nautical style to transition from summer to autumn, a Breton stripe top worn underneath does the trick:
Duchess Kate's blazer styling secret: team tailored jackets with navy skinny jeans, shoes with some height and a standout top
The Duchess of Cambridge has shown this wardrobe staple's versatility – and how blazers are year-round winners from season to season – by also styling her tailored jackets over dresses, pencil skirts and even culottes.
RELATED: How to style culottes like Kate Middleton – and where to shop the styles
The Duchess of Cambridge combines her navy blazers with everything from dresses to culottes
But which blazer should you choose and where can you shop one? We’ve tracked down several great options!
Shop Kate Middleton nautical style blazers
Textured wool-blend jacket, £49.99/$69.99, H&M
Nautical navy blazer, £65/$115, Marks & Spencer
Longline nautical blazer, £49, Very
Nautical navy blazer, £59.99/$89.90, Zara
KEEP READING: All the latest on Kate Middleton style
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.