Loved Kate Middleton's nautical navy blazer? H&M, Zara & M&S all have amazing similar styles Everyone loves a nautical blazer - especially Duchess Kate...

Kate Middleton is someone who knows who to do cool-weather dressing in style. We’re taking a page out of the Duchess of Cambridge’s book and shopping one of the royal’s perennial classics: the navy blue blazer. Perfect for a summer outfit when there's a slight chill in the air. Duchess Kate’s go-to tailored jacket can be single or double-breasted, but it always has one very chic detail: sophisticated gold buttons.

RELATED: You can get a pretty Kate Middleton-style floral shirt dress on sale starting at just £15

If you are wondering how to style a navy blazer à la Kate, we have some royal styling tips. The Duchess often teams her blue jackets with a pair of skinny navy blue jeans and some shoes with height – like her favourite wedges – for the final touches.

For a smart-casual look, be like the Duchess and team the blazer with a button-down shirt in blue in print like gingham check:

Here's to autumn's great Kate Middleton-style nautical blazers!

For nautical style to transition from summer to autumn, a Breton stripe top worn underneath does the trick:

Duchess Kate's blazer styling secret: team tailored jackets with navy skinny jeans, shoes with some height and a standout top

The Duchess of Cambridge has shown this wardrobe staple's versatility – and how blazers are year-round winners from season to season – by also styling her tailored jackets over dresses, pencil skirts and even culottes.

RELATED: How to style culottes like Kate Middleton – and where to shop the styles

The Duchess of Cambridge combines her navy blazers with everything from dresses to culottes

But which blazer should you choose and where can you shop one? We’ve tracked down several great options!

Shop Kate Middleton nautical style blazers

Textured wool-blend jacket, £49.99/$69.99, H&M

Nautical navy blazer, £65/$115, Marks & Spencer

Longline nautical blazer, £49, Very

Nautical navy blazer, £59.99/$89.90, Zara

KEEP READING: All the latest on Kate Middleton style

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.