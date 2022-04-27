The Countess of Wessex stuns in £250 dress and sentimental necklace we bet you missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked blooming gorgeous on Tuesday afternoon in St Lucia, wearing a stunning new dress by royally-loved label ME+EM.

READ: Sophie Wessex is a spring vision in elegant floral tea dress

The 'Flower Silhouette Midi Tea Dress' costs £250 and is made in recycled printed crepe. It's emblazoned with the brand's bespoke flower silhouette pattern, and gives a totally spring vibe. It's selling out fast, so catch it while you can!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex handles Marilyn Monore moment in New York with style and grace

The mother-of-two added metallic wedges and a classic nude clutch. With her hair tied back and minimal makeup, she looked fresh, relaxed, and glowing.

MORE: Sophie Wessex surprises in floral dress for new Caribbean outing

Did you spot her gold necklace? Prince Edward's wife donned a beautiful pendant by London-based jeweller Cassandra Goad. The £795 9ct yellow gold style had the words: 'Love the life you live, live the life you love', which was said by Bob Marley. We love this tribute, being that she is currently on a seven day tour of the Caribbean, it's very fitting.

Sophie looked gorgeous in her ME+EM dress

The blonde royal has worn some super chic dresses on this tour, and we have loved every single one. On Sunday, she donned a beautiful polka-dot dress by Suzannah as she headed to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in St Lucia.

Sophie's dress:

Flower Silhouette Midi Tea Dress, £250.00, ME+EM

The 'Cora Polka Dot Silk Tea dress' costs £1,050 and is made in the most stunning cream shade with polka dots in pink and yellow.

Sophie wore a necklace by Cassandra Goad

The site says of the style: "A pure silk vintage inspired tea dress. Ivory base with soft peach and yellow polka dots. Charming, quirky and effortlessly beautiful. Based on our best selling 1930's silk tea dress block, this signature style is beautifully flattering with unique charm and versatility."

Sophie's necklace:

Love The Life Gold Quote Sayings Pendant, £795, Cassandra Goad

READ: Sophie Wessex looks divine in red to kick off Caribbean tour

The lovely style has 3/4 length sleeves with ruched detail, and a soft flattering bias-cut silhouette. Sophie teamed the frock with a Sophie Habsburg raffia clutch and nude high heels from Prada.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.