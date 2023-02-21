Sophie Wessex steps off the plane in the boldest sheer dress - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Earl and Countess of Wessex touched down in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday to kick off their Caribbean royal tour.

Countess Sophie, 58, stunned in a vibrant silk-blend maxi dress from royal-approved brand ME+EM to meet with the Governor of the Cayman Islands and other officials. Fresh from the plane, the royal proved her unrivalled sense of style reigned supreme in the flattering ruffle-trimmed tiered dress - and just wait until you see her accessories.

The mother-of-two levelled up her glamorous royal-blue getup armed with an Isabel Marant handbag. Sophie wore the 'Oskan Moon' stud-embellished shoulder bag in a rich chestnut-hued leather, and it co-ordinated perfectly with her sleek pointed-toe heels.

Delighted to welcome TRHs The Earl & Countess of Wessex to Cayman. An opportunity to cement strong links with Royal Family and UK, and showcase what our Islands have to offer. #RoyalFamily #Royal #Cayman #CaymanIslands #EarlAndCountessofWessex pic.twitter.com/jxQiKCjK0e — Martyn Roper (@martynroper) February 21, 2023

Sophie's striking blue dress stood out in the crowd as she stepped of the plane

The wife of Prince Edward didn't seem phased by her 13-hour flight, looking radiant as ever with a fresh makeup glow. Sophie wore her glossy blonde mane down, adding to her effortless ensemble.

The Countess is likely to have packed several pieces from ME+EM in her tour suitcase, which has swiftly become one of her most-worn brands of late.

Sheer Crinkle Maxi Dress, £425, ME+EM

Just last week Sophie rocked the 'Ponte Fit + Flare Midi Dress' from the celebrity-favourite brand, which cost £250 and comes in a classic navy shade.

Complete with a bold collar and striking gold buttons, the website says of the style: "A hardworking work-to-weekend stalwart, this fit-and-flare dress heroes smart ponte-jersey tailoring chosen for its ability to hold its shape throughout the day and is detailed with a line of gold-toned military-inspired buttons down the chest."

Sophie was last in the Caribbean in April 2022

Taking to Twitter to welcome the royals, Martyn Roper, the Cayman Islands' Governor wrote: "Delighted to welcome TRHs The Earl & Countess of Wessex to Cayman. An opportunity to cement strong links with Royal Family and UK, and showcase what our Islands have to offer."

The Wessexes have been joined by two companions on their trip, but it's not their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15.

Last year the royal travelled to Sain Lucia for Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean

According to the Court Circular, Captain Andrew Aspden RN and Mrs Angus (Anabelle) Galletley are in attendance on Edward and Sophie's working visit. Captain Andrew Aspden RN is the couple's Private Secretary, while Anabelle is their Assistant Private Secretary.

