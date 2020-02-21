Our edit of the best personalised jewellery for Mother’s Day In partnership with Merci Maman

Mother’s Day is a truly special day - it offers the chance to make your mum feel extra loved and appreciated. This year, why not show your mum you care with a thoughtful and unique gift that she can keep forever? Made with love (and in London!), Merci Maman’s personalised jewellery is the perfect gift – each piece can be hand-engraved with a bespoke heartfelt message that your mum will treasure forever. For inspiration on what to styles to choose, see our edit below…

Made famous by The Duchess of Cambridge who wore this to celebrate the birth of Prince George, this necklace is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift. Tell your own family story by choosing a boy or girl charm to sit alongside a beautiful personalised disc and mini heart charm, which can feature names and dates of birth.

Gold-plated personalised 'Duchess' necklace, £129, Merci Maman

Want a gift that’s out of this world? Treat your mum to a special set of star earrings, complete with an engraving of her initial as a thoughtful added touch.

Personalised shooting star ear climbers, £39, Merci Maman

Featuring a pretty semi-precious stone paired with a rose gold disc charm, this beautiful necklace can be hand-engraved with your favourite memory, quote, date or initials.

Rose gold-plated gemstone necklace, £129, Merci Maman

Hide a sweet message inside this open bangle, which your mum can wear alone or stacked alongside other bracelets. We love.

Gold-plated personalised hammered open bangle, £69, Merci Maman

Signet rings are back in trend for 2020 but with a modern twist – personalisation. Engrave this one with up to 10 characters to show your mum you love her.

Personalised signet ring, £49, Merci Maman

Perfect for stacking with other designs or wearing alone, this sophisticated bracelet can be engraved with initials or a thoughtful heart design. Isn’t it just so pretty?

Gold-plated personalised pastille chain bracelet, £49, Merci Maman

Letter pendants are timeless and elegant – your mum will get plenty of wear out of this personalised necklace, which you can add a special message to. But be warned: she might not ever want to take it off!

Sterling silver personalised alphabet necklace, £99, Merci Maman

Add some sparkle to your mum’s life with a birthstone necklace, which is historically believed to bring good luck and health to the wearer. Choose the stone which best represents your mum and then engrave the back with up to three characters.

Sterling silver personalised birthstone necklace aqua chalcedony, £89, Merci Maman

The infinity symbol is the perfect Mother’s Day reminder that love and strong bonds last a lifetime. Engrave a name, special date or short message onto the symbol for a keepsake bracelet that your mum can wear again and again.

Personalised infinity braid bracelet, £49, Merci Maman

