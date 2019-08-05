﻿
The adorable celebrity babies born in 2019

This year has been particularly exciting for new arrivals, with the much-anticipated birth of the royal baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents for the first time in May, to seventh-in-line to the British throne, Archie Harrison. Other famous couples also welcomed their first child together, including Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, and Loose Women's Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, who became a blended family of six with their three older sons. Let's take a look at the new celebrity babies born in 2019…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan became first-time parents in May, welcoming their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world. In their first appearance as a family of three, Meghan spoke of her joy, saying: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez welcomed their first child, daughter Mia Louise Marquez, on 4 July. In Spain – where Gorka is from – Mia means 'mine.' Louise, meanwhile, is the same middle name as Gemma's, whose full name is Gemma Louise Atkinson. The former Hollyoaks actress revealed that she had to have an emergency C-section, and later haemorrhaged, following a difficult birth.

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana made room for yet another little one on 4 April when Tana gave birth to a beautiful boy named Oscar. The TV chef revealed the special reason for Oscar's name on Instagram, writing: "After 3 Baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch! Xxx."

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson

The One Show presenter Alex Jones became a mum of two sons in May, after giving birth to her newborn baby Kit. On announcing the news, Alex revealed that she, husband Charlie Thomson and their son Teddy were, "absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome".

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon gave birth to her third son on 23 May this year, a little earlier than she and boyfriend Joe Swash expected. The Loose Women star chose to reveal the name of her first child with Joe, baby Rex, on his due date, revealing the unique meaning behind his name: "Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe's Nanna's name and Toby is my Nanna's name."

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

In May, Amy Schumer gave birth in true royal style as she welcomed her first child just a few hours before Meghan Markle gave birth to baby Archie. Posting a sweet picture of her holding her newborn as her husband gave her a kiss on the cheek, the comedian announced: "10:55pm last night. Our royal baby was born."

Jordan Banjo and Naomi Courts

Jordan Banjo and his girlfriend Naomi Courts became parents for the second time in July, giving their baby girl the unique name, Mayowa Angel Banjo. In a gushing post on Instagram, the Diversity dancer also revealed the sweetest nickname for his daughter, writing: "So world please say hello to our daughter, Mayowa Angel Banjo! But we call her Mimi and so can you."

Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick

The Wanted singer Tom Parker welcomed his first child with wife Kelsey Hardwick on 30 June. The doting dad first revealed the news on Twitter, where he shared the sweetest picture of his baby girl sleeping softly beside a sign revealing her name, Aurelia Rose Parker.

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass announced the birth of her first child with fashion PR Simon Motson in August, sharing a touching snap to Instagram of her newborn baby boy's hand wrapped around her own. The former Hearsay singer, who already has two daughters, simply captioned the post with her son's birthday: "01.08.19."

Billie Piper

Billie Piper and her boyfriend Johnny Lloyd gave their newborn baby girl the most adorable name in January this year. Sharing the first picture of baby Tallulah, the Dr Who actress wrote: "She has totally blown our minds. I didn't know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah… [love] you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Fans could barely contain their excitement when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child – baby son Psalm – via surrogate in May. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kim revealed: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, my brother Rob, but then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob, it doesn't really go."

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and hockey player hubby Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, in January. Carrie revealed the news on Instagram, sharing an adorable snap of Mike holding their bundle of joy: "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mum, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!"

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

This year saw Jessica Simpson become a mum for the third time with husband Eric Johnson, giving birth to their "perfect daughter" Birdie Mae on 19 March. Birdie, who weighed 10lb 13oz, joins her brother Ace Knute, six, and sister Maxwell 'Maxi' Drew, seven.

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

Actor Jamie Dornan welcomed his third daughter with wife Amelia Warner earlier this year. The Fifty Shades of Grey star's wife made the news public with a special Instagram post on Mother's Day, writing alongside a snap of three pairs of shoes: "So proud of these three glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy. Feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday."

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

Fantastic Four co-stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcomed their first baby via a difficult C-section in May. Kate has since opened up about her difficult birth procedure, revealing that she had to be induced at 36 weeks after being diagnosed with the liver disease cholestasis.

Jenson Button and Brittny Ward

Jenson Button revealed in July that he and fiancée Brittny Ward had welcomed their first child. The former Formula 1 driver and Brittny both shared a beautiful snap of their newborn's feet on Instagram stories, writing: "He's here, he's healthy and our hearts couldn't be more full." Jensen also added a heart-eyed emoji to the snap of his son.

