The adorable celebrity babies born in 2019

This year has been particularly exciting for new arrivals, with the much-anticipated birth of the royal baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents for the first time in May, to seventh-in-line to the British throne, Archie Harrison. Other famous couples also welcomed their first child together, including Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, and Loose Women's Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, who became a blended family of six with their three older sons. Let's take a look at the new celebrity babies born in 2019…
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan became first-time parents in May, welcoming their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world. In their first appearance as a family of three, Meghan spoke of her joy, saying: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."
MORE: Take a peek inside Leona Lewis' wedding album