How to pack for a family holiday In partnership with Next

Tickets, check! Passports, check! Sun cream, check! Just getting yourself ready for a holiday can be a mammoth task, throw your other half and two kids into the mix and it seems an impossible dream, like reaching for the unreachable… Spain in the school holidays. As a busy working mum HELLO!’s editor in chief, Rosie Nixon feels your pain, "Holidays are all about fun, but to have fun you need to be on top of everything." She says.

Wrap dress: £36, oval shopper bag: £34, sunglasses: £14, Estee Lauder The Illuminator: £27, EOS lip balm: £6.50

"I start the run up to my holiday as I mean to go on, organised and ready for anything! I make life easier by writing lists, sharing tasks and – my top tip - shopping in one place, like Next." says the mum-of-two. "I am all about a capsule wardrobe, every item has to work for its space in the case. If I’m packing it, it has to work with other items and be worn at least twice." Says Rosie.

To make your holiday packing prep easier try some of Rosie’s tips below.

Top packing tips

1. Write a separate packing list for each person in your family – then make a copy to use on the way back, that way you won’t forget anything.

2. Be realistic, you will never need the amount of clothes you pack. Lay everything out on your bed then ditch a third of it. It’s all about keeping things stripped back and simple.

Rainbow pool sliders: £8, dino trilby: £9, corkbed sandals: £15, shorts (3 pack): £18

3. Buy last minute summer wardrobe staples from the same place, like Next, it means everything will arrive at the same time taking the stress out of tracking down different parcels from different brands.

4. Pack smart – if you’re travelling to sunny climates put beach towels and swimming gear in last so they’re right at the top within easy reach.

5. Maximise your hand luggage allowance and take a bag each. Kids love carrying their own travel rucksack - make things even easier and let them choose what they carry.

6. Ensure you don’t exceed luggage weight allowance by wearing layers (planes can get chilly anyway) also wear the heaviest items to travel in, knitwear’s perfect for cooler evenings.

Striped shirt: £25, shorts: £24, loafers: £35

7. Minimise creases and roll don’t fold. No one wants to be ironing on holiday!

8. Cut back on packing beauty products a tan means you can getaway with wearing less makeup, try the Estee Lauder Illuminating moisturiser from Next, it looks great on sun-kissed skin.

9. Kids tend to live in their swimsuits, but for any outfits you take, pack them together in individual bags if possible, that way they’re ready to grab and go, saving on time when you're rushing to get ready for dinner.

10. Pack a laundry bag, there’s nothing worse than dirty clothes mixing in with clean ones halfway through the holiday.

11. Thread your necklaces into straws to keep them from tangling up in transit.

Going away this summer? Pick up all your holiday essentials at Next.

Shop by midnight for next day delivery as standard for £3.99* *All stock subject to availability. Delivery exclusions apply. Check next.co.uk for full terms and conditions.