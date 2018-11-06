Holly Willoughby shares a peek inside her gorgeous home – before jetting off for I'm a Celebrity She's enjoying some home comforts before hitting the jungle

Holly Willoughby is making the most of some downtime at home before flying off to Australia for three weeks in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. The This Morning presenter shared a video as she relaxed with her pet cat Bluebell on Tuesday – offering a glimpse inside her gorgeous dining room in the process.

The clip showed the cat sitting on the dining table and playing with Holly's luxurious Diptyque Christmas carousel candle. The carousel costs £30 and sits on top of the scented candle, making a festive addition to Holly's home. "Bluebell… she as excited for Christmas as me… and before you ask, no it's not alight!!" she captioned the clip.

Holly Willoughby shared a clip of her cat playing on her dining table

The candle is not the only stylish addition to Holly's dining table; the mum-of-three has also added a glass vase filled with pink roses at the centre of the table, while her wooden dining chairs are visible in the background.

Holly has a passion for interior design, and often shares photos from the family home she shares with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children on Instagram. The 37-year-old recently told HELLO! that she is a big fan of Pinterest for interior design inspiration, and has even gone so far as designing imaginary rooms she doesn't have.

Holly often shares photos of her family home on Instagram

"I love my house, I buy more stuff for my house than I do for my wardrobe, that comes more naturally to me, the thing that comes easier, I love making a home," Holly revealed. "I love going on Pinterest and I have decorated rooms that don’t even exist in my house on Pinterest, I absolutely love it."

While her house appears perfectly styled in photos shared on Holly’s Instagram account, the TV presenter is realistic about what she can achieve with three children in the house – and doesn’t worry too much about mess. "For me it's about spaces that are comfortable and comforting but that are also really liveable, like you've got to have a sofa where if something gets spilled on it, it's fine, because you can just take the cover off and put it in the wash," she explained. "You've got to be able to enjoy it, I have got three children, I've got to have walls where it’s like 'It’s ok ‘coz I am going to be able to wipe that finger print off’, like I don’t want to be going round going 'don’t touch that!'"

