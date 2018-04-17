See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding created entirely of nuts: video HELLO! US

Royal fans are going nuts – literally – over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding! Ohio-based artist and toymaker Steve Casino spent over 360 hours creating mini versions of the entire British Royal Family and portrayed them attending the highly-anticipated nuptials – and they are all made of nuts. "It was a super rewarding project to work on, albeit challenging," Steve said about the project, which utilized almonds, cashews, hazelnuts and coconuts, and was commissioned by British organic nut milk brand Plenish. "The Queen and Prince Charles were by far the best characters I’ve made yet!"

Well, we guess that's it – in a nutshell! Check out the amazing video of the royal wedding nut sculptures below.

