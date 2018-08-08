Prince William steps out to commemorate the centenary of the Battle of Amiens The Duke of Cambridge is officially on his summer holiday

Prince William took a break today from his summer holiday to commemorate 100 years since the Battle of Amiens. Stepping out alongside Prime Minister Theresa May, the Duke of Cambridge gave a speech at Amiens Cathedral highlighting the importance of Amiens as a global city before its bombing during the first world war: "Above all, Amiens was a city of connections. Its railway line was a vital link between Paris and the north. Here, the armies of France and the British Empire came together. During the defence of the city against the great German offensive in April 1918, shelling and bombing destroyed many of the buildings here. Thankfully, this great cathedral was spared significant damage." See Prince William's first appearance this month in our video below.

Prince William Attends Service At Amiens Cathedral To Mark Centenary Of The Battle Of Amiens