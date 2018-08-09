Video: Prince Harry and Kate Middleton's sibling bond Prince Harry is very close with his sister-in-law

Prince Harry first met his future sister-in-law after she started dating Prince William in 2003 when they were both students at St Andrews University. After the couple became engaged in 2010, Prince Harry described Kate as the 'big sister he never had'. The royals are all based at Kensington Palace in London, with the Cambridges living in the 21-room Apartment 1A, and Prince Harry sharing Nottingham Cottage with his new bride Meghan Markle; this proximity allows Harry to maintain a close bond with his sister-in-law and the pair often work together on official engagements promoting their Heads Together campaign. See the video for more about Harry and Kate’s close bond.

Prince Harry and Kate: their sibling bond