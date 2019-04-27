Watch adorable Prince Harry visit Niagara Falls as a child with Princess Diana – video So sweet!

As fans wait patiently for the new royal baby to make an appearance, here at HELLO! we've been digging into the archives and looking back to when Prince Harry was a youngster. The father-to-be visited Niagara Falls with his mum Princess Diana and older brother Prince William in October 1991, when he was seven years old, and judging by the photos and footage, Harry had a blast. The royals were able to enjoy some privacy as they took a boat trip to the foot of the falls, with Diana requesting that the press pack stay behind so they could have some alone time. Let's take a trip down memory lane…

