Royal family LIVE: Royal family prepare for busy week

Good morning! There's plenty of royal watching to look forward to this week.

Tomorrow [Tuesday], we'll see the King will attend a reception for his King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF) to meet representatives from charities and organisations that have benefited from the Fund via its partnership with Waitrose Duchy Organic.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales will attend the launch event of the first global memorial for humanitarian aid workers at Gunnersbury Park in London.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales, in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby will carry out her first visit to the station.

And on Friday, Grand Duke Henri will abdicate in favour of his son, Prince Guillaume during an official ceremony.

All of this and more to come. Stay tuned!