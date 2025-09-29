Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Royal family prepare for busy week
Live:Updated35m ago

The British royal family will be travelling all over the nation for their engagements this week, as Luxembourg prepares for a change in reign

King Charles smiling in grey suit in Birmingham© Getty Images
HELLO!
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
35m ago

What's on this week?

Good morning! There's plenty of royal watching to look forward to this week. 

Tomorrow [Tuesday], we'll see the King will attend a reception for his King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF) to meet representatives from charities and organisations that have benefited from the Fund via its partnership with Waitrose Duchy Organic. 

On Wednesday,  the Prince of Wales will attend the launch event of the first global memorial for humanitarian aid workers at Gunnersbury Park in London. 

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales, in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby will carry out her first visit to the station. 

And on Friday, Grand Duke Henri will abdicate in favour of his son, Prince Guillaume during an official ceremony. 

All of this and more to come. Stay tuned! 

