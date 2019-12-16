You might like...
-
These Strictly, Dancing on Ice and reality TV stars will give you engagement ring envy
-
See the Dancing on Ice 2020 stars' wedding and engagement photos
Dancing on Ice has viewers hooked following its return to ITV in January, with stars including Jane Danson, Brian McFadden and James Jordan all hoping...
-
14 celebrity couples who got engaged or married on Valentine's Day
-
17 celebrity couples who split within days (or hours) of getting married like Pamela Anderson
-
Strictly Come Dancing's best wedding and engagement photos: from Pasha Kovalev to Gemma Atkinson