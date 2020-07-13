22 celebrity couples who have got engaged in 2020 so far

You might like...
-
17 celebrity proposals to inspire you with Leigh Anne Pinnock, Priyanka Chopra and more
-
Look back at the EastEnders stars' stunning wedding and engagement photos
-
Strictly Come Dancing professionals' best wedding and engagement photos
-
14 Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks & EastEnders stars currently planning their weddings
-
Rochelle Humes unveils her glamorous bathroom as she launches exciting venture
Rochelle Humes has been making fans green with envy as she shares a look inside her Essex home on Instagram, and now she's set up a dedicated...