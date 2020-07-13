﻿
22 celebrity couples who have got engaged in 2020 so far

Brooklyn-Beckham-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
While celebrity and royal couples including Princess Beatrice, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry have all had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, thankfully COVID-19 hasn't stood in the way of some of our favourite stars from getting engaged.

The likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Craig Revel-Horwood, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jourdan Dunn have all announced their engagements in 2020 so far, meaning 2021 is shaping up to be a year to remember when it comes to celebrity weddings!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to Nicola Peltz in July, with a photo taken in the grounds of the family's home in the Cotswolds. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby," he captioned the image. "I'm so lucky to call you mine," his bride-to-be commented.

Leigh-Anne-Pinnock-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Andre Gray proposed to Leigh-Anne Pinnock as they celebrated their fourth anniversary on 28 May. The footballer pulled out their stops to create a dreamy setup in their back garden, with a canopy of fairy lights surrounding a sofa where he got down on one knee. "Let the caption speak for itself this time. Hasta la muerte," Andre captioned two photos on Instagram.

craig-revel-horwood-jonathan-myring
Photo: © Instagram
Craig Revel-Horwood and Jonathan Myring

Strictly judge Craig Revel-Horwood announced his engagement to Jonathan Myring in April, shortly after the couple had returned from a trip to his native Australia. Jonathan revealed that he popped the question to Craig in the bath, after his original plan to propose on a beautiful riverbank in Tasmania was ruined. Asked whether he was surprised, Craig replied: "Yeah, I was completely shocked. I didn't expect it at all. I was so shocked, I said 'no' to begin with. But that was a joke. I'm really, really happy, it was absolutely fantastic."

1-Joe-Duttine-Sally-Carman-engaged
Sally Carman and Joe Duttine

Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine surprised followers by revealing they had got engaged during the coronavirus lockdown at the end of March. The couple announced the happy news on social media, with Joe sharing a close-up snap of his fiancée's emerald engagement ring, and Sally sharing a picture of the pair drinking a celebratory glass of champagne. "We've got each other," she wrote.

2-Lee-MacDonald-Grange-Hill-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Lee MacDonald

Grange Hill actor Lee MacDonald announced his engagement to his girlfriend Jess at the end of March. The actor is well-known for his portrayal of Zammo in the children's drama back in the 80s, where viewers watched his character struggle with heroin addiction - and his engagement announcement had a special Grange Hill reference. "My partner Jess 'JUST SAID YES'! Wedding next," the star wrote in the caption, a nod to the anti-drugs campaign and charity single 'Just Say No'.

3-Fred-Sirieix-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Fred Sirieix

First Dates star Fred Sirieix is also busy wedding planning, after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend of two years – who he affectionately calls 'fruitcake' – in March. He has since revealed they are planning to marry in Negril, Jamaica, and he has already asked his friends Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo to cook on his big day.

4-Louise-Pentland-engaged
Photo: © HELLO!
Louise Pentland and Liam O'Neill

YouTube star and author Louise Pentland shared her engagement news exclusively with HELLO! in March, and revealed her fiancé had proposed during a holiday to Walt Disney World. "I knew it was on the cards for us at some point, but I didn't see this coming at all. Liam smashed it," the 34-year-old said.

sienna-lucas
Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner 

Sienna Miller got engaged to art gallery owner Lucas Zwirner after he popped the question in January. The pair have been dating for just over a year and have been spotted looking loved-up several times, including at Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's wedding in August 2019. Now, the pair have reportedly started planning their wedding and while it's yet to have been confirmed, Sienna's sister is bridal designer Savannah Miller, so we're expecting a collaboration on at least one of Sienna's bridal looks. 

Jess-Wright-engaged
Jess Wright and William Lee-Kemp

Congratulations are in order to Mark Wright's sister Jess Wright, who announced her engagement to her boyfriend William Lee-Kemp on 1 March. Sharing their excitement with HELLO!, Jess said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed with this amazing news. I never expected it for a second and he caught me totally off guard. We are so very happy and in love! We are back in a place that is very special to us and now it has been made even better with this news. We are over the moon!"

Boris-Johnson-Carrie-Symonds
Photo: © Getty Images
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

The Prime Minister and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds made not one, but two exciting announcements at the end of February. Not only are they engaged, but they are also expecting their first child together. "The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer," a spokesperson for the couple said.

Hamish-Gaman-engaged
Photo: © HELLO!
Hamish Gaman and Amelia Humfress

Dancing on Ice pro Hamish Gaman shared his engagement news exclusively with HELLO! at the beginning of March, and revealed that he is already planning a winter wonderland-themed wedding with his wife-to-be, Amelia Humfress, for December. "We're so incredibly happy and excited," Hamish said. "She makes me feel as if I can do anything. She's like a beautiful ship gliding on the water. I'm in awe of everything she does. With her I feel complete."

tarana burke a
Tarana Burke

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke took to Instagram to announce her engagement on Valentine’s Day. Though she’s a renowned public figure for leading the campaign against sexual abuse, Tarana keeps her personal life under wraps, and that includes her relationship with her mystery fiancé. The photos are the first we have seen of the couple, and show them on the oldest bridge in the Bronx, New York, where the couple grew up. Tarana took the news as an opportunity to champion diversity. “When I showed one of my girls and shared that I was debating going public she said ‘Black love is to be celebrated’,” she said. “And that resonated with me. So today I’m celebrating my love and all of the love spread from my timeline across the world.”

jenna-dewan-steve
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan has announced her engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee. She took to Instagram to confirm the engagement with a photo of the couple kissing and her ring on show, and the caption: “A lifetime to love and grow with you… you have my heart.” Steve posted the same photo and wrote: “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss you eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.” The pair are expecting their first child together later this year. 

amanda-bynes-engagement
Amanda Bynes and Paul Mitchell

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes announced her engagement to her fiancé with what might be the biggest diamond we have ever seen. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her ring with the caption ‘Engaged to tha love of my life’, and a day later revealed a photo of Paul for the very first time. The couple reportedly met in 2019. 

Jordan-Banjo-Naomi-Courts-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Jordan Banjo and Naomi Courts

Diversity star Jordan Banjo pulled off the most romantic proposal to his long-term girlfriend Naomi Courts during a holiday in the Maldives in January. The 27-year-old popped the question on the beach at their idyllic resort, with a lit-up sign in the sea that read: "Will you marry me?"

Jordan later shared a photo of himself and Naomi posing on the beach, as well as a close-up picture of the diamond sparkler. "Well she didn't say no," Jordan quipped.

Jourdan-Dunn-engagement-announcement
Jourdan Dunn and Dion Hamilton

Look at that ring! Jourdan Dunn announced her engagement to rapper Dion Hamilton at the beginning of February, with a photo of herself flashing her stunning diamond engagement ring for the camera as she shielded her eyes in shock. "Jourdan Dunn Hamilton… has a nice ring to it!" she captioned the post. The model has been with her partner since 2019, and wrote in an Instagram post to mark the New Year: "2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life. Stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless."

lara-stone-david-grievson-engaged
Photo: © Getty Images
Lara Stone and David Grievson

Model Lara Stone divorced from comedian David Walliams back in 2015, when the pair were granted a decree nisi (a quick divorce) on the grounds of Lara’s ‘unreasonable behaviour’. Now, Lara has confirmed she is engaged to property developer David Grievson by attending a dinner at Gymkhana in London wearing her new engagement ring. The pair met through Tinder in 2018 and, judging by the loved-up Instagram photos, have been happy ever since.   

Kevin-Kilbane-Brianne-Delcourt-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Kevin Kilbane proposed to professional skater Brianne Delcourt in February, just four months after they met on Dancing on Ice. Proudly showing off her beautiful diamond ring, the 39-year-old wrote: "He was worth the wait. Kev, you've made me the happiest girl in the world. You're my fairytale ending."

Martha-Hunt-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Martha Hunt and Jason Spencer

On 8 January 2020, model Martha Hunt revealed she was engaged to Jason Spencer with a photo-sharing a look at her diamond engagement ring. "I have a secret…" she captioned the post, which also included a photo of herself planting a kiss on her fiancé's cheek while on the beach in the Bahamas.

Anna-Faris-engagement-ring
Photo: © Instagram
Anna Faris and Michael Barrett

Anna Faris' engagement to Michael Barrett was confirmed in February, when she shared a glimpse at her stunning diamond engagement ring after recording an episode of her podcast with Jason Biggs. The mum-of-one admitted she would love to share more intimate details about her relationship with fans, but didn't want to open herself up to scrutiny, telling Jason: "I'm in an amazing relationship… I want to be honest and up front. But it also feels like, am I letting too much [scrutiny] in?"

Wilmer-Valderrama-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco

Congratulations are in order for Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco, who announced their engagement on 2 January, after he got down on one knee during a trip to the beach on New Year's Day. "It's just us now – 01-01-2020," he wrote. The couple were first linked as a couple in April 2019.

Lady-Kitty-Spencer-fashion-week
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis

In January, news of Lady Kitty Spencer's engagement to fashion tycoon Michael Lewis came to light, but he is believed to have popped the question before Christmas. The couple went public with their relationship in May, but they were first linked in August 2018.

