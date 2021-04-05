﻿
Made in Chelsea stars' wedding and engagement photos: Ollie Locke, Lucy Watson and more

The MIC cast have had incredible weddings

Best hen party ideas for 2021: all you'll need for a socially-distanced do
Rachel Avery
Photo: © HELLO!
The Made in Chelsea cast love an excuse for a champagne-fuelled party, and what better time to raise a glass than for a show-stopping wedding? From Lucy Watson's idyllic Greek proposal to Ollie Locke's romantic vows during the pandemic, take a look at the weddings and engagements of the stars of MIC

READ: Everything you need to know about Jamie Laing's dating history

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke decided to get married during the coronavirus pandemic and shared their stunning wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The stars tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at London's Natural History Museum with just 13 guests including many on-screen pals.

Photo: © HELLO!
Close friend Binky Felstead stepped into the role of bridesmaid and wowed everyone in an extravagant pink dress – and it looked very similar to Sarah Jessica Parker's style.

Photo: © Instagram
Binky Felstead and Max Fredrik Darnton

In September 2020, Binky shared the wonderful news that she is engaged to Max Fredrik Darnton. She uploaded this romantic snap of them kissing in a field as she held her left hand up to the camera, adding the caption: "On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him. I love you Max - you bring out the best in me. I'm so lucky."

READ: Bride-to-be Binky Felstead has genius COVID-friendly solution to wedding dress shopping

Since, she has been busy wedding shopping but their current wedding plans are on hold due to the pandemic and the fact that she is pregnant with her second child.

MORE: Binky Felstead divides fans with wedding dress photo

Photo: © Instagram
Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor announced their engagement in July 2017, after rekindling their previous romance. In a throwback snap, Millie is beaming with happiness after her Greek proposal as she shows off the huge diamond on her left hand.

Photo: © HELLO!
The Made in Chelsea stars went on to have a beautiful wedding in June 2018 at Whithurst Park in West Sussex. The bride looked gorgeous in a puff sleeved gown while Hugo looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket.

MORE: Surprisingly affordable celebrity wedding venues: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Keegan and more

Photo: © Getty Images
Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly

Oliver Proudlock secretly married Emma Louise Connolly back in 2020, announcing it earlier this year. They said their vows at St Albans Church before having a very small reception at The Ned. Emma wowed in a bespoke Pronovias Atelier gown, and she has since shared photographs of the dress fitting process.

MORE: Emma Louise Connolly reveals what she nearly wore on wedding day with Oliver Proudlock

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore

Lucy and James had a picture-perfect Greek proposal back in September 2020. They met on the set of Made in Chelsea and started dating in 2015, and James popped the question in the most romantic way.

READ: Lucy Watson's luxury wedding plans: Everything you need to know

He forged a letter supposedly from the hotel inviting them on a boat trip, when in fact this was a ploy and the luxury day out was entirely devised by James. "The boat was stunning… we went on a crazy beautiful tour of some private islands. We went to take a photo together and there he was on one knee," Lucy recalled. She admitted she was in complete shock when James popped the question: "My heart didn’t beat for like three seconds."

Photo: © Instagram
The happy couple are currently planning their wedding together, and they are hoping to tie the knot abroad. They have travelled to Greece to view wedding venues, and Lucy has shared a couple on her Instagram.

Photo: © Getty Images
Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey

Louise and Ryan got engaged in 2018, and although they had planned to tie the knot the following year, they subsequently decided to put the wedding on hold.

Speaking to Celebrity Secrets, Louise explained they decided not to "rush into anything" and have postponed their Christmas-themed wedding. "There’s so much going on in our lives at the moment, so we want to wait until we feel really ready for it," she said.

