Celebrity daily edit: Countess of Wessex gets down with the kids - video

Celebrity daily edit: Countess of Wessex gets down with the kids

In today's Daily Edit we join the Countess of Wessex as she saw what great work the Footsteps Foundation is carrying out. Meanwhile we find out what important work the Duchess of Cambridge has been carrying out secretly. Plus we find out how Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been supporting their dad Caitlyn... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
