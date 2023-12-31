The stars we lost in 2023: Mourning Matthew Perry, Tina Tuner and more

This year, we said goodbye to many famous faces from the world of entertainment, television, sport and beyond.

As the year 2023 draws to a close with a brand new year upon us, HELLO! is taking a look back over the past 12 months to honour and pay respect to those who died this year.

The stars we mourned in 2023

In the showbiz industry, one of the most shocking stories came in October when it was announced that sitcom legend Matthew Perry had been found dead in his hot tub at the age of 54. The Friends actor, who had been vocal about his struggles with addiction and mental health issues throughout adulthood and his career, died by drowning caused by coronary artery disease and 'acute effects of ketamine'.

When the tragic news was reported, a wave of tributes, dedications and heartfelt messages from his family, friends and former co-stars were posted in his honour. The Chandler Bing actor's fellow Friends castmates released a joint statement at the time that read: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." Shortly after, each individual actor shared their own tributes to him.

In May, the music world lost a legend in the form of Tina Turner. The 'Simply the Best' hitmaker died at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland. Tina had suffered from health complications for many years, including a previous stroke, kidney failure and cancer.

On this side of the pond, the TV world also said goodbye to some legends including Sir Paul O'Grady, who died aged 67 in March from sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Chat show King, Sir Michael Parkinson, meanwhile, died aged 88 in August.

In October, the sports world mourned the loss of a giant when Sir Bobby Charlton passed away aged 86. An outpouring of love and tributes came when the news broke, including from the royal family. The Prince of Wales, who is the president of the FA, attended the funeral of the former England footballer, who he branded a "legend."