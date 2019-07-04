David and Victoria Beckham's love story in photos

After meeting in 1997, Manchester United footie ace David Beckham and Spice Girl star Victoria Adams become one of celebrity's hottest couples. They married just under two years later, and brand Posh and Becks was born - the rest was then history! "My wife picked me out of a soccer sticker book. And I chose her off the telly... It felt straight away like we'd always been meant to be together," wrote David in his autobiography, shortly after their wedding. But it's not always been plain sailing for the iconic couple.
In fact, David recently opened up about the realities of marriage, revealing on Australian TV show The Sunday Project: "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated." But the Beckhams are very much still going strong, as they prepare to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Thursday. With such a special milestone now upon them, HELLO! takes a look back at the duo's love story - from their first meeting to their Hollywood lifestyle in America.
READ: Victoria Beckham shares sweet video of parents after 48 years of marriage
After they met at a charity football match in 1997, David and Victoria began to see each other regularly on a series of low-key dates. "For the first three months it was amazing because no one found out about us being together,' said David of their early courtship. "We loved that because we could sneak around. Our first kiss was in the car park of a restaurant. We used to drive to places and just spend as much time together as possible. That was an amazing time in our relationship."