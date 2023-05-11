Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden is a vision in chain-detail mini skirt and heels
The Britain's Got Talent judge looked fabulous, as per

Another day, another gorgeous outfit for Amanda Holden! The star wowed us with another Heart Radio look as she headed to Global Studios on Thursday, this time wearing a chic mini skirt from one of her favourite high street brands, Karen Millen.

Amanda teamed her striped skirt with a statement-sleeve blouse from Self-Portrait, and matching red heels.

She debated whether she had her skirt on the wrong way around in her Instagram Stories clip, concluding that the mini could be worn either way – though it does seem that the statement zip is meant to be worn at the front. 

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in chic Karen Millen mini skirt

The skirt, £59.40, is made in a fine knit fabric, with contrasting red and burgundy panels and a flattering kicked-out silhouette. While there is a matching top to go with the mini, Amanda opted for her bold Self-Portrait 'Tie-Sleeve Satin Top' instead, which features statement tie-cuff sleeves.

Sadly, her Self-Portrait number is a past-season piece and no longer available to shop.

Amanda has been wowing with her outfits all week, and looked incredible in a leather maxi skirt, also from Karen Millen, on Wednesday. She shared a snap to her social media wearing the leg-split number, which she styled with a green knit twinset.

Shop the look

Karen Millen striped skirt

And of course, Amanda also looked beautiful as attended King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation concert on Sunday, wearing a bright neon look in a stunning David Koma trouser suit.

She wore the jacket, trousers and a matching bra to make up the co-ordinating look, adding a pair of bold colour-block shoes. 

The star posed alongside choir leader Gareth Malone at the event as they prepared for a fun-filled evening. The pair's work mentoring the coronation concert choir was documented in the BBC One programme Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir.

Amanda rocking a vivid pink suit© Getty
Amanda rocked a vivid pink suit at the coronation concert

As ever, Amanda wrote a cheeky caption as she shared a shot of her outfit on Instagram, writing: "#coronationconcert... Pink to make the #King wink."

But for her Tuesday morning back at work, she wore a more neutral look in a pewter silk shirt and mini skirt combo, of which she told her followers: "Good morning. Happy Tuesday. What a weekend. I was so lucky to be a part of so much of it. It was brilliant. On Sunday I wore a shocking pink suit, so today I thought I'd temper things slightly and wear this gorgeous minky outfit… It's going to rain for the next ten days, so I'm stuffed on outfits."

