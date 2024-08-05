Jennifer Aniston's legs go on for miles in latest BTS photo you can't miss

Jennifer Aniston enjoyed quite the eventful New York minute over the past couple weeks, especially after a few photos from the set of The Morning Show went viral.

The actress, 55, has been filming the fourth season of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series in NYC, in which she plays co-lead Alex Levy, and photos of her being splashed with oil quickly made the rounds on social media.

While it's unclear what intense scene will accompany the moment, the star is sharing her own behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the show on social media.

And in fact, the very first snap she included in her carousel saw her still covered in oil, wearing the white vest button-down with high-waisted beige flared pants and a camel sling bag.

She was all smiles for the capture, though, sitting in her chair on set and stretching her legs out, making them appear insanely long. Despite the rigorous shoot schedule, it seems like the atmosphere on set was anything but tense.

Other shots captured Jennifer enjoying some candid moments of levity with her crew, selfies, a visit to Broadway with Whoopi Goldberg to catch Cole Escola's new Oh, Mary!, and a sweet moment with a fan holding up a sign that read "We [heart] The Morning Show" with her son and waving to the filming crew.

"I [heart] NY," the actress simply captioned her photo set, and fans left comments like: "Jen ani's smile makes our heart warm," and: "It was so cool getting to see this filming! Hope you had the best time," as well as: "I caaaaan't wait to see Alex in season 4!!! Miss her so much."

Production on the upcoming fourth season, which Jennifer stars in and co-produces alongside Reese Witherspoon, finally began in early July, with the premiere episode titled "My Roman Empire." It is unclear when the show will return, although based on past release trends, expect it to be part of the Fall 2025 line-up.

© Instagram Jennifer shared more BTS snippets of filming for the fourth season

Not much is known about season four so far, although a few months ago, it was announced that two acclaimed actors will join the show's roster of talent this season, those being Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

In April, Jennifer, Reese, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, and producer Mimi Leder attended a PaleyFest panel for season four in Los Angeles, which HELLO! attended as well.

© MEGA Photos of the star getting splashed with oil while filming quickly went viral

When it comes to season four, Jennifer said of her character Alex: "I am [a media mogul now] apparently but we'll see how that pans out, it's a case of be careful what you wish for."

Mimi added: "I would say last season was about, 'What is the truth?' and this could be about, 'Who do you trust?'" The showrunner also teased that the new season will definitely be out after the November 2024 election, which could potentially be a storyline.

© Instagram Production on season four officially began in July

"We blew it all up last year, so we have to do the consequences of all that firing and trauma, and that's interesting," she said, cheekily adding: "So that will be interesting to see."