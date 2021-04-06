Coach x Disney’s new collection is perfect for Mother’s Day gifts - and it’s 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Attention all Disney lovers - and those with an affinity for Coach bags: The Coach Outlet just launched a new Disney collection, and it’s on sale for half the price for a limited time.

And considering Mother's Day in the U.S. (May 9th) is just a month away, it's a great time to shop for gifts, especially since the collection is not only marked down, but you can take an additional 15% off using the code TICKTOK until the end of the day today.

Jennifer Lopez is a celeb ambassador for Coach and often rocks the brand's handbags

After that, Coach will offer a 15 percent sitewide discount with code BFF from April 7-13.

The Disney x Coach collection includes a variety of canvas and leather handbags, clothing, and more, and some of the pieces are topped with whimsical Disney elements, like magic wand and princess shoe patches, and even a patch that says ‘Party ‘Till Madnight’ complete with star and wand images.

The Disney x Coach wristlet is on sale for $90

Coach has dubbed the dreamy line a "special edition collection for princesses who make their own rules", and we love that it allows those 'princesses' to go big with their displays of love for Disney or more subtle with no Disney symbols at all on their totes, carryalls, and wallets.

The collection is perfect for spring and summer with its pops of pastels and bright colors, like fiery red, pastel pink, periwinkle blue, and creamy vanilla handbags.

There are so many bags and accessories we love in the collection, like the chic Signature Rectangle Sunglasses that come in beige, black and tortoise, and are on sale for $99.

We also fell head over heels for the Coach Maya Shoulder Bag in Periwinkle, the Box Crossbody in pink, and the Derby Tote in Red. All are marked down by at least 50 percent when the TICKTOCK/BFF discount code is used.

Coach x Disney Maya Shoulder Bag, $225, Coach Outlet

Coach x Disney Box Crossbody, $178.80, Coach Outlet

Coach x Disney Derby Tote, $119.20, Coach Outlet

Disney lovers who want Disney patches on their bags will swoon over the Disney x Coach wristlet covered with signature patches and Coach’s signature print - on sale for $90.

It’s an essential piece for traveling, quick errand running, and/or dinner outings. The City Tote is a larger version of the wristlet that comes complete with patches and Coach’s signature print too. That one is on sale for $238.80.

Disney x Coach City Tote, $238.80, Coach Outlet

Needless to say, these deals are so good that the bags are already selling out.

So, whether you’re shopping for yourself, your mom, or another special mom in your life, it’s best to grab the pieces you want now before they’re gone.

