TV Edit: Find out the best TV to watch this week What will you be watching this week?

Save time arguing over the remote with your family with a little help from our TV to-watch guide! From reality shows to unmissable dramas to our all-time favourite shows (we're looking at you, Gogglebox), take a look at our top picks for this week's television, from Monday 3 September to Sunday 9 September – we guarantee you'll like what you see, and you won't have to spend forever in front of the TV deciding what to tune into! And in the unlikely event that there's nothing on that is quite your cup of tea, find out more about more about our TV show picks here...

Monday

Mother's Day – 9pm on BBC2

The BBC drama focuses on the Warrington Bombings, which took place in Ireland in 1993, and stars Line of Duty's Vicky McClure and Anna Maxwell Martin as two mothers brought together by a tragedy. While Vicky plays Susan McHugh, who organised a peace rally following the attack, Anna plays a grieving mother whose son was killed in the bombing.

Vanity Fair – 9pm on ITV

In the second episode of the series, the social climber Becky Sharp (Olivia Cooke) makes the best of being governess to Sir Pitt Crawley's (Martin Clune) daughters. Charming the girls ends up working in her favour after she wins over Matilda Crawley, while Rawdon Crawley (Tom Bateman) vies for her affections.

Tuesday

Wanderlust – 9pm on BBC One

Not one to watch with your parents! In the BBC drama, Toni Collette plays Joy Richards, a therapist who is in an open relationship with her husband. Speaking about the drama, Toni said: "It's so honest and fresh in the way the women are portrayed. To be a middle-aged woman, to be in a long-term relationship and to be alive, dealing with a lot of things – it's tough. Certainly a middle-aged woman's sense of self-esteem, of sexuality, is not often talked about."

The Great British Bake Off – 8pm on Channel 4

Welcome to cake week! Week two of the popular competition will see the 11 remaining bakers prove that they have what it takes to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with fluffy cakes and absolutely no soggy bottoms. But will any of them receive the much coveted Hollywood handshake? We shall see…

Wednesday

DIY SOS – 9pm on BBC One

This huge project sees Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team building a home from scratch with the help of engineers to create a new boxing centre for the Dale Youth Boxing Club. The club was originally based in Grenfell Tower, and following the horrific fire the group have been training in an underground car park. Prince William joins the effort on the site – so keep an eye out!

READ: BBC's Killing Eve is about to become your new obsession - find out everything you need to know

Coronation Street's DNA secrets - 9pm on ITV

Corrie stars explore their origins in this 90-minute one-off special. Through their DNA, they explore their connections that span centuries – and some might surprise you! Actors involved in the show include Kym Marsh, Simon Gregson, Sally Ann Matthews and William Roache – so tune in to find out more about their history.

Thursday

Celebrity Masterchef – 8pm on BBC One

Gemma Collins will be taking on Celebrity Masterchef with fellow celebs Chizzy Akudolu, Zoe Lyons , Monty Panesar, and Stefanie Reid, and the new group will have to make a delicious meal out of chicken, crab meat, avocado, mango and courgette for the mystery box challenge. What will they come up with?

Press – 9pm on BBC One

This new drama looks at two competing newspapers, and all the drama that goes with it. From the writer of Doctor Foster, the miniseries will follow Holly (Charlotte Riley), the editor of The Herald and Duncan Allen, editor of The Post, as they go head to head in a competitive industry.

Friday

Gogglebox – 9pm on Channel 4

We're back to be entertained by some of our favourite sofas, who will be watching a mixture of latest news and TV shows and classic films once more for our viewing enjoyment. The show announced the new series with a hilarious Mamma Mia 2 poster with the Gogglebox cast's faces photoshopped in, and captioned: #GOGGLEBOX Here we go again! New series starts Friday 7th September on @Channel4."

READ: Fan have questions following Bodyguard's latest shocking episode

Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing – 7:45pm on BBC One

The moment we've all been waiting for! Strictly Come Dancing is back for the first episode of this series, where a new group of celebrities will take to the dancefloor for a chance of winning the coveted Glitterball trophy. The star-studded extravaganza show will also see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return as hosts, with Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood judging, as it is announced who will be paired with who for the very first time.

The Jonathan Ross Show – 9:45pm on ITV

This week Jonathan welcomes a host of Hollywood A-listers to the show, including Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Ray Winston, Joanna Lumley and John Legend, along with Ashley Banjo and Paul Whitehouse. Fans were delighted to see the show return to our screens on Saturday, with one person writing: "How funny was the @wossy show tonight," while another added: "The Jonathan Ross show was absolute class tonight."

Loading the player...

Sunday

Bodyguard – 9pm on BBC

If you haven't watched Bodyguard, it's time to catch up on iPlayer ready for episode four this Sunday! The episode will focus on the aftermath of the bomb detonation during the Home Secretary's speech, and who was behind the attack – a question that fans have been asking since episode three's shocking final scene.

Vanity Fair – 9pm on ITV

Episode three of the popular period drama. The first episode of the period drama received a mixed reception when it premiered on Sunday night, but fans of the show will be delighted to tune back in to the adventures of Becky Sharp, the social climbing governess who will do whatever it takes to get to the top.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.