Kelly Ripa shares stunning pool photo from inside her garden in the Hamptons

Kelly Ripa has shared a new photo from inside her beautiful garden at her home in the Hamptons, revealing the family's incredible swimming pool. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snapshot of husband Mark Consuelos relaxing in the water, and captioned it: "Sunday vibes #daddy." To one side of the pool were several lounge chairs, and the picture also gave a glimpse of the family's perfectly manicured lawn. Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Damn that's a nice pool," while another wrote: "What a view." A third added: "The Hamptons pool water is so refreshing."

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of Mark Consuelos relaxing in the pool in the Hamptons

The Hope and Faith star owns several properties, including a townhouse in Manhattan, where the family spend the majority of their time. Kelly and Mark live with their three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.

During the lockdown, Kelly has been presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan from home, and her family have made several appearances. In June, the mother-of-three gave her youngest son Joaquin a haircut live on the show, and Lola appeared on the programme in March, where she told her mum's co-host Ryan Seacrest what it was really like isolating with her family.

Kelly and Mark are isolating with their three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The teenager said: "It's honestly not as bad as I thought. I think we are all really lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great." She added: "My time is taken up by doing homework, a lot of Netflix, a lot of YouTube."

Recently, Kelly gave an insight into her family's dynamics, revealing that it was the longest time her children had spent living with their dad because Mark is often away travelling for work. As a result, he is regarded as the "favourite parent" as he doesn't discipline them or implement rules as often.

Kelly and Mark inside their home in Manhattan

When asked by Ryan whether she was the favourite parent, Kelly replied: "Mark's the favourite parent." She explained: "Well, first of all, this is the first time the kids have lived with him for an extended period of time. So maybe by the end of the lockdown we will be equal.

"But for years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

