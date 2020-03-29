Inside 27 of the most beautiful celebrity kitchens – from the Beckhams to Rochelle Humes

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in any home, and thanks to the coronavirus we're all spending a whole lot more time in our kitchens than ever have! But whether your kitchen is acting as a home office, a family crafting space, a Bake Off and meal prep challenge area, or the location of your daily family meal, this vital room has never been more important.
If spending all this time in your kitchen has got you thinking of rennovations (or if you'd just like to close your eyes and pretend your kitchen looks different than it does) we've gathered together 27 of the most inspiring cooking spots for you to scroll through. David and Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have all put a lot of consideration into designing a kitchen that is not only stylish, but also fulfills the needs of their families, with everything from state-of-the-art appliances to custom cabinets.
Enjoy a quick snoop around HELLO!'s pick of the most enviable kitchens…
Mollie King
BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King showcased her incredible kitchen renovation at the end of last year, with the work completed just in time for Christmas. Mollie has opted for a modern wraparound kitchen with pale grey cupboards and white glossy worktops, with integrated appliances and three wooden stools lined up along the breakfast bar. We're in love!