Lauren Sanchez, 59, rocks red hot mini as she kisses Jeff Bezos during loved-up Italian vacation

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' European tour is showing no signs of slowing down.

The pair, who are thought to be living on Jeff's 127-meter $500 million superyacht, Koru, as they spend the summer on the continent, were snapped indulging in Italian traditions this week, as they paid a visit to the Trevi Fountain in Rome, tossing in several coins with their right hands, an act accompanied by making a silent wish, before they both enjoyed a kiss.

The Italian city has been at the center of a heatwave this past week, and in pictures shared by Page Six, Lauren, 54, wore a hot red minidress with halter neck detailing and an open back to keep cool in the high 90s.

© Lauren Sanchez Lauren has been spotted in Italy with Jeff

Jeff, meanwhile, wore white fitted golf shirt with navy pants.

After their spot of sightseeing, it was time for a romantic date at Pierluigi, a local favorite often considered one of the best in the city. Bill Gates, Paul Mescal, Russell Crowe and Lily Allen have all been pictured at the seafood restaurant.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

Before Rome the pair were in Sardinia with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, as well as Lauren's son Nikko. Video shared by actor Orlando and Lauren revealed that Lauren, a licensed helicopter pilot, flew the pair up for a skydiving trip alongside skydiving instructors Monica and Luke Aikins.

"I guess you could call me a helicopter mom," Lauren quipped in the caption.

Lauren Sanchez takes to the skies with son Nikko and actor Orlando Bloom

Earlier in the summer Lauren and Jeff were also in Greece, with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and his wife October; Lauren and Tony share a son, 23-year-old Nikko, who is a model and she has remained close ensuring a healthy blended family for the boy.

She was also joined by friend Kim Kardashian.

.They also visited Japan in April with Nikko and her daughter Ella, 16, and son Evan, 17, both of whom Lauren welcomed with Hollywood agent and Endeavor founder Patrick Whitesell, and Jeff's four children, whose names are unknown except for his oldest son, Preston.

Over Christmas Lauren and Jeff also visited St Barts in the Caribbean ahead of her 54th birthday, and in 2023 they had also spent time in Europe, visiting Spain, France and Monaco, Ibiza, Italy and Croatia between May and June.

© Instagram Photo shared by Lauren Sánchez on Instagram April 2024 posing with Jeff Bezos during their spring break vacation to Japan

They flew into Spain where they boarded the yacht, and made a pitstop in Ibiza before heading to the South of France, where they were pictured in Beaulieu-sur-Mer and also in the seaside village of Èze, where they were enjoyed a lunch date at La Chèvre d'Or, and also attended the Cannes Film Festival.

It was during this tour that Jeff proposed to Lauren, with a stunning diamond ring estimated to be worth over $2 million, while off the island of Capri in Italy.

The two then enjoyed an A-list celebration with guests including Bill and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, the Queen of Jordan, Rania Al Abdullah, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.The group then moved on to Croatia, where Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Usher, joined the lovebirds on their European tour,

