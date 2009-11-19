Ingredient of the week: pears
Perry, the alcoholic drink similar to cider but made with pears, is now widely available in most supermarkets – but it is worth going to your local farmer’s market or farm shop to find a less mass-produced version. Perry is great for cooking – try roasting pork with perry in the tin which will flavour the meat and give you delicious gravy.
Pears are great for both sweet and savoury dishes – a pear tatin makes a delicious dessert, while raw, peeled and sliced they are unbeatable in a salad with some shaved pecorino, walnuts and watercress. Pear crumble can be a little on the sweet side – balance it with some bramley apples and serve with a grown up bitter caramel ice cream.
