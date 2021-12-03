Amanda Holden is a vision in slim-fitting trousers and statement jumper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden loves an all-neutral look, and Friday morning was no exception. The star was a vision in a statement cream and white jumper from Karen Millen, which she styled with slim-fitting flared trousers from Reiss.

Sharing a photo to her Instagram story, the Heart Radio presenter could be seen posing in her stylish ensemble, polishing it off with chic pointed-toe heels. Amanda wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style and sported her go-to makeup look, complete with a black smokey eye and a nude lip.

The 50-year-old added delicate gold jewellery to the look and even matched her manicure to her outfit with her white ombre nails.

Her 'Pleated Shoulder Detail Knitted Tabard' is perfect for pairing with trousers and skirts this winter for a chic, on-trend outfit. It is still available to shop online, however, there is only one size left! If you don't manage to get your hands on it, check out this amazing alternative we have found from River Island.

How amazing did Amanda Holden look?

Amanda's wardrobe this week has been nothing short of perfection, and on Thursday she looked stunning in a figure-flattering leather skirt from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar.

Pleated Shoulder Detail Knitted Tabard, £68, Karen Millen

GET THE LOOK: Cream Cable Knit Shirt, £46, River Island

The skirt featured a zip-up design and the burgundy colour matched beautifully with her knee-high boots. The mother-of-two finished off the wintery ensemble with a satin blouse that featured a black polka dot pattern and stylish puff sleeves.

As always, Amanda showed off the fierce outfit in action as she confidently strode across the Heart Radio offices with her hands on her hips, sharing the video to her social media.

She didn't caption the post, instead linking to the stores where her fashion came from, which included Karen Millen and L'Agence. She also tagged stylists Karl Willett and Adele Pentland. We can’t wait to see what she will wear next!

