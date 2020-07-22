The ultimate face masks guide: the rules, styles to buy and everything you need to know With face coverings becoming mandatory in shops and on public transport, here's all the important info

By now it’s inevitable that face masks are part of your essential item checklist you mentally scan before you leave the house. And they're even more important from 24 July, when non-medical face coverings become mandatory in shops in England – as well as of course already being needed on public transport. And this includes children ages three and upwards. Only those with respiratory problems that may make wearing a face mask harmful to health and very young children are exempt from the new rules. So really, it’s a good idea to never leave home without one - and with that in mind, we’ve prepared the ultimate guide to face masks to keep you well informed. ***Scroll down to shop the best styles for every wearer…

How do face masks work?

A cloth face covering or mask acts as a barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing them coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.

Will a face-covering stop me getting COVID-19?

Current government advice states that masks are more effective at providing protection for other people you come into contact with rather than yourself. However, masks are effective at capturing droplets, which is a main transmission route of coronavirus, and some studies have estimated a roughly fivefold protection versus no barrier alone. Choosing a face covering with a filter adds an extra barrier of protection for the wearer. It’s important to remember, however, that wearing a mask does not replace the importance of frequent hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

WATCH: Amazing hack to stop glasses steaming up when wearing a face mask

Why do we need face masks?

Remember that COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have any symptoms or know they are infected. That’s why it’s important for everyone to wear face coverings in public settings, especially where keeping a social distance of less than two metres apart isn’t possible. Also, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says there is emerging evidence of airborne transmission of the virus.

What are the rules about face coverings? Where are face masks mandatory?

In England, wearing a face-covering is already mandatory on public transport and from July 24 it will also be mandatory in shops and supermarkets. Those who fail to wear a mask will face a fine of up to £100. In Scotland, it’s been a requirement to wear a face mask in shops since July 10, and anyone not doing so can be fined £60. Northern Ireland also made face coverings a requirement of using public transport on 10 July. In Wales, three-layer face coverings will be mandatory on public transport and in taxis from 27 July

How often should I wash my face mask or change the filter?

Experts – including John Hopkins Medicine – say that the ideal is to wash your face covering and change the filter after every use. You must wait until your face mask is completely dry before you wear it again.

Where can I buy a face mask?

There are plenty of retailers offering the sale of face masks online, including Pacamask, Vistaprint, Casetify, Just the Hype and Redbubble. Read on to find the perfect mask for you, whatever your needs.

STYLISH FACE MASKS: To shop all the best styles click here

You want to be safe but you want something that looks nice too? Don't worry we've got you covered.

Pack of three facemasks, £20, Boden

FACE MASKS FOR KIDS: To see the full list of face coverings for children, click here

Buying a face mask online for little ones can be tricky due to the sizing, but we've found the best styles.

Marvel heroes masks, £10.50, Etsy

FACE MASKS FOR TEENAGERS: Get all the cutest and coolest designs here

Teens may be reluctant to wear face-coverings, but not when they look as cool as these ones!

Hello Louis face mask, £9.15, Etsy

FACE MASKS FOR MEN: Click here for the full list of options

If you're looking for something more masculine - or those XXL sizes and beard-friendly options, we've got you covered.

XXL face mask, various prints, £9.99, Etsy

FACE MASKS FOR GLASSES WEARERS: To shop the best styles for specs and read the must-know hacks click here

Face mask-wearing with glasses can be challenging, but these are the best styles to invest in if you wear specs to avoid them slipping or steaming up.

100% cotton face mask with nose wire for glasses, £9.99, Etsy

SPORTY FACE MASKS: Click here for the best face coverings to work out in

Your favourite sports brands have produced some sleek and covetable face coverings, but hurry, as they're selling out fast!

Adidas 3-pack face covers, £14.95, Adidas

FUNNY FACE MASKS: Browse our top selection to make people smile in the supermarket

Because why not have a bit of fun at the same time as you protect yourself and others during the pandemic?

Funny beard face mask, £14.99, Etsy

FACE MASKS WITH FILTERS: Click to see the top models which offer increased protection from coronavirus

Adding a filter gives you extra peace of mind, and these are the top styles we found online.

Home Muddy Boots face mask with filter, £10.50, Etsy

SPARKLY AND GLAM FACE MASKS: For the full list of ultra-glam styles click here

These are a bit special, for those outings when you just want something a bit extra - from Swarovski crystals to metallic styles. Gorgeous!

Heroine Sport assorted face coverings 3-pack, £28.87, Shopbop

FLORAL FACE COVERINGS: Click here to see all the prettiest styles

These gorgeous face masks are both pretty and practical - we've gathered together the best washable and reusable ones

Antibacterial face mask in Meadow, £17.95, Pacamask

LEOPARD PRINT FACE MASKS: Click here for all the wild styles

These fierce styles showcase 2020's hottest animal prints - they're just purrfect, wouldn't you agree?

Aggi 'Panter' masks, set of three, other designs available, £30, Wolf & Badger

People are using sunglasses chain-style holders to avoid not losing or contaminating their masks and it's kind of genius - take a look.

Beaded face mask holder, £7.13, Etsy

CELEBRITIES SHOWING OFF THEIR FACE MASKS: Shop your favourite stars' looks

If you want to get inspired by what celebrities like Jennifer Aniston (below) have been wearing, we've been busy scouring the shops to see where they got their face coverings.

Classic Mask, £20, Wolford

FACE COVERINGS KATE MIDDLETON WOULD LOVE: Click to see all the gorgeous styles

Looking for something a bit regal? The Duchess of Cambridge would surely approve of these masks, which we've painstakingly matched to her iconic looks.

White wildflowers floral mask, £11, Etsy

