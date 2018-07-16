﻿
Video: All the records that Queen Elizabeth II has broken since ascending to the throne

It's quite an impressive list!

Since becoming Queen, Her Majesty has broken many royal records. In addition to becoming the longest reigning British monarch in 2015, in 2007 she also became the oldest reigning British monarch, besting her great grandmother Queen Victoria who died in 1901 aged 81. Her marriage to Prince Philip, who she wed in 1947, is the longest lasting royal marriage in history. Last year the couple celebrated 70 years of marriage. Queen Elizabeth II also holds the record for being represented on the most different currencies, her portraiture features on the currency of the 16 commonwealth countries where she is head of state and even in some countries where she is no longer holds that title, such as Fiji. In our video below, we round up all the records the mother-of-four has broken over her six decade reign.

