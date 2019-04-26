WATCH: Baby Prince Harry dribling on his christening day Prince Harry was christened in 1984

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no doubt looking forward to welcoming Baby Sussex into the world very soon. Ahead of the royal baby's arrival, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at Prince Harry's christening, which took place in St George's Chapel, Windsor in December 1984. Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana welcomed Harry on 15 September 1984 at St Mary's Hospital. He was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in Windsor – the same location in which Harry married his wife, Meghan. Take a trip down memory lane by watching the video below…

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW