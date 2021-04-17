The Duke of Sussex was pictured for the first time in the UK since stepping back from royal duties with wife Meghan in March 2020.
Prince Harry joined cousin, Peter Phillips, and older brother, Prince William, in the procession. The Duchess of Sussex was advised not to travel to the UK by her doctor due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.
She and her husband Prince Harry have also provided a wreath to be laid during the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
The wreath, which was accompanied by a handwritten note from the Duchess, is made up of a variety of locally sourced flowers.
Harry and Meghan commissioned one of their favourite florists to make and design the wreath - Willow Crossley, who also did the flower arrangements for the couple's evening wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens in 2018, their son Archie's christening in 2019, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.
