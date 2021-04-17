﻿
14 Photos

Prince Philip's funeral: The most moving photos from the day - LIVE UPDATES

The Queen and the royal family's emotional farewell to the Duke

Why the Queen was not seated in the front row in the chapel at Prince Philip's funeral
Danielle Stacey
The Queen and members of the royal family bid an emotional farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral today at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

While plans for Prince Philip's funeral were modified in light of COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremonial aspects of the day and the service were still in line with the Duke's wishes, Buckingham Palace has said.

Only 30 guests were attendance at the service and these included all of Philip's children and grandchildren plus their spouses, the children of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip's German relatives: Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Also invited was a close friend of Philip's, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope "Penny" Knatchbull, who was previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne, and was the duke's carriage driving partner.

No members of the royal family were in military uniform – the men wore morning coats with their medals while the women appeared in day dresses.

WATCH: Members of the royal family arrive for Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor 

Leading the procession to the chapel will be the Band of the Grenadier Guards, followed by the Major General commanding the Household Division, service chiefs, the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin on a custom-built Land Rover hearse, members of the royal family on foot, Philip's household staff, and finally a Bentley carrying the Queen.

A national minute's silence will take place at 3pm at the start of the funeral and the Duke will be interred in the royal vault in the chapel at the end of the service, which will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner.

MORE: The moving reason why the Queen chose to have Prince Philip's coffin in her private chapel

The Prince of Wales was pictured wearing a black face mask on his way to the service in Windsor

The Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured for the first time since her grandfather-in-law's Prince Philip's sad passing.

Earlier this week, Prince William shared a touching tribute to the Duke, saying: "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

MORE: Prince William and Kate depart Kensington Palace for Prince Philip's royal funeral

Zara arrived with her husband Mike in a separate car. The couple recently welcomed their third child on 21 March, calling him Lucas Philip Tindall, with his middle name a touching tribute to Zara's grandfather.

Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope Knatchbull, who had always been one of the closest companions of both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, was among the attendees.

MORE: Meet Prince Philip's close friend Countess Mountbatten of Burma who will be attending the funeral

Members of the royal family not involved in the procession arrived at Windsor Castle by car, including the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Countess of Wessex was pictured making her way into the service, while the Earl of Wessex took part in the procession on foot. 

Prince Edward and Sophie, along with their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, pictured floral tributes for Prince Philip at St George's Chapel on Friday.

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie joined by Lady Louise Windsor to view floral tributes for Prince Philip

The Duke's coffin, accompanied by the Dean of Windsor and the Lord Chamberlain, was moved to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle by a Bearer Party of The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The Bearer Party placed the coffin onto a specially modified Land Rover, which Philip helped to design, to transport it to St George's Chapel.

MORE: Prince Philip's royal standard decoded – what his official flag represents

Members of the royal family, not involved in the procession, waited outside the chapel, including the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Mike and Zara Tindall. 

The Duke of Sussex was pictured for the first time in the UK since stepping back from royal duties with wife Meghan in March 2020.

Prince Harry joined cousin, Peter Phillips, and older brother, Prince William, in the procession. The Duchess of Sussex was advised not to travel to the UK by her doctor due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

She and her husband Prince Harry have also provided a wreath to be laid during the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The wreath, which was accompanied by a handwritten note from the Duchess, is made up of a variety of locally sourced flowers.

Harry and Meghan commissioned one of their favourite florists to make and design the wreath - Willow Crossley, who also did the flower arrangements for the couple's evening wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens in 2018, their son Archie's christening in 2019, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan send wreath and handwritten message for Prince Philip's funeral

Joining Princes William and Harry in the procession were Prince Charles, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Earl of Snowdon.

Also in the procession were six of the Duke of Edinburgh's staff members, including his personal protection officer, his private secretary, two valets and two pages.

MORE: Prince Harry reunites with his family at Prince Philip's funeral

The Queen, arriving at the service, was accompanied by a lady-in-waiting in the State Bentley. The monarch was dressed in a black day coat and wearing a diamond brooch and a face mask. 

