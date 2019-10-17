Things to do in London this weekend: 19 - 20 October From spin classes to Netflix movies, we've got your weekend covered...

Nobody wants to wake up on a Saturday morning with absolutely nothing to do, so it's time to start planning ahead. Whether it's staying in your pyjamas and watching a Netflix movie or relaxing in a forest hotel suite, check out some of these fabulous activities in London this weekend...

Practice your skating skills at the Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum's ice rink opens this weekend which means the countdown to Christmas has officially begun! Get in the festive spirit by slipping on some skates and showing off your skills (or lack thereof), or simply enjoy the atmosphere by sipping on some hot chocolate or mulled wine on the viewing platform. With the Alfred Waterhouse building and fairy lights nestled in frost-covered trees, it is a magical place for the whole family. You could be the next Torvill or Dean, you won't know until you try.

WHEN: From Saturday 19 October 2019 - 10am-9pm.

WHERE: The Natural History Museum, Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD

Tickets cost £12.65 for adults and £8.80 for children. For more information, visit nhm.ac.uk.

Watch the Breaking Bad movie El Camino

If you hadn't got your fix of Breaking Bad after it ended, you're in for a treat. Directed and written by Vince Gilligan, the new El Camino movie will explore what happens to kidnapped man Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, following the show’s finale. And what's more, it's available on Netflix! So you can stay in your pajamas and curl up on the couch with some popcorn.

See the trailer...

WATCH: What happens to Jesse Pinkman?

WHEN: Released on 11 October 2019

WHERE: Netflix, so anywhere!

Join in the celebrations of The October Plenty

What better way to celebrate autumn than taking to the streets of Lambeth for The October Plenty. The Corn Queene and Berry Man will star in the procession from the Imperial War Museum garden to Roots and Shoots in Kennington, where a number of events will take place. From playing apple games to watching Morris dancers to storytelling for children, the 22nd year of the event is set to be as fun-filled as ever.

WHEN: Sunday 20 October 2019 - 12pm onwards

WHERE: Starts at the Imperial War Museum

For more information on what to expect at the free event, visit thelionspart.co.uk/octoberplenty/

Stay in a houseplant hotel suite

Design-led hotel Leman Locke is offering Londoners the opportunity to swap the urban jungle for a more stress-free forest experience by staying in one of its three houseplant suites. Award-winning biophilic designer and architect Oliver Heath, This Morning’s Mr Plant Geek Michael Perry, and creative designer and Founder of Grace & Thorn Nik Southern have transformed the studio suites into photo-worthy and healthy environments with houseplants taking over the walls, windows, bathrooms and ceiling. In each room, specific houseplants have been chosen to help boost productivity, increase romance or provide tranquillity.

WHEN: It is open from Saturday 19 October - Sunday 10 November 2019.

WHERE: Leman Locke, 15 Leman St, Whitechapel, London E1 8EN

To book your stay, email thejoyofplants@lockeliving.com.

Take a spin class in a nightclub

Nightclubs aren't just for dancing! Enjoy a unique fitness experience at the 'Digme Live' pop-up at Fabric nightclub, where you can get fit during a 60-minute spin class before letting your hair down for the afterparty. If the fun fitness class isn't a big enough incentive to get involved, you'll also receive a Digme tote bag filled with goodies and a recovery smoothie from Innermost.

WHEN: Saturday 19 October 2019 at 4pm

WHERE: Fabric, 77A Charterhouse St, Farringdon, London EC1M 6HJ

Tickets cost £42 and can be bought at digmefitness.com/digme-live

View some classic cars in Waterloo

The monthly classic car show Waterloo Classics is back this weekend, bringing together car owners and enthusiasts alike. Head to the Lower Marsh Market to stroll through stalls, grab something to eat, and lust after some beautiful vehicles. But be warned, you must have a designated parking disc to park in market spaces, so take note of the restrictions and charges if you want to bring your car!

WHEN: Saturday 19 October 2019 - 12-4pm

WHERE: Lower Marsh Market, Waterloo Station.

Free to attend, for more information visit waterlooclassics.com/