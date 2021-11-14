See the Strictly Come Dancing professionals' romantic wedding and engagement photos

Love is often in the air on Strictly Come Dancing, and several of the professional dancers have previously shared their adorable engagement and wedding photos.
While Pasha Kovalev eloped in Las Vegas with Rachel Riley in June 2019, Graziano Di Prima and Amy Dowden have both postponed their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Kevin Clifton and Dianne Buswell are both loved up with previous Strictly contestants, so we can't wait to see who will pop the question next! Take a look back on some of the most romantic Strictly weddings and engagements…
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec
Strictly professionals Aljaz and Janette tied the knot on 15 July 2017 in front of a host of celebrity guests, including Louise Redknapp, Anton Du Beke, Judy Murray, Daisy Lowe and Ore Oduba.
Following their nuptials, the newlyweds celebrated with a wedding reception at Bath House in London. Sharing a photo on Instagram following her big day, Janette wrote: "Heaven on earth… happiest weekend of my life."
