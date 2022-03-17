﻿
Loose Women stars' sultry wedding dresses: Christine Lampard, Ruth Langsford and more

The Loose Women hosts looked beautiful

Many of the Loose Women panellists are happily married, having had the most amazing wedding days. We've rounded up the best photos that show off their jaw-dropping wedding dresses. From Christine Lampard's long-sleeved gown through to Denise Welch's unconventional yellow number, take a look at the Loose Women stars' bridal gowns…

Ruth Langsford's wedding to Eamonn Holmes:

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes married at Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals.

And Eamonn couldn’t help but get emotional when he first saw his bride. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he told HELLO!. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears." The bride was equally emotional. "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears," she shared.

 

Jane Moore's wedding to Gary Farrow

Jane posted a very rare photo from her big day to celebrate her 18th wedding anniversary with husband Gary in May 2020. The image offered a glimpse at her wedding dress, which featured a cowl neckline and long sheer sleeves. The journalist wore a fine chain necklace, and appeared to have a headband or tiara on the top of her sleek bob.

Jane Moore slipped into her wedding dress once again for a Loose Women wedding special – and she looked just as phenomenal as she did on her big day back in 2002.

Jane and Gary's nuptials certainly had an impressive guest list. Elton John was best man, while Jonathan Ross, Barbara Windsor, Frank Skinner and Anthea Turner were all pictured arriving for the wedding, which took place at London's Claridge's Hotel.

Saira Khan's wedding to Steve Hyde:

Loose Women panellist Saira Khan shared a rare throwback photo from her wedding to Steve Hyde in honour of their 15th anniversary in December 2019. "It's been a rollercoaster – but that's marriage. Thanks for being my rock, and helping me to live my best life," she wrote on Instagram. "Must have done something good in my past life to deserve you. Happy Anniversary hubby – looking forward to spending the day with the family we have created."

Nadia Sawalha’s wedding to Mark Adderley:

Nadia has previously described her wedding to Mark Adderley as "unconventional", as she shared throwback photos on Instagram. The couple married in June 2002, with the bride wearing an off-the-shoulder dress while Mark wore a dark suit and pink shirt and tie. "#throwbackthursday to one of the loveliest days of my life... our wedding day!!! It was the most unconventional wedding ever! Me 'up the duff' - loads of @mark_adderley's exes being there... everyone being issued with a vodka miniature and rose tinted glasses at the ceremony... it was a HOOT!!!" Nadia captioned a throwback wedding photo on social media.

Penny Lancaster's wedding to Rod Stewart:

Loose Women panellist Penny has married husband Rod Stewart not once, but twice! The couple renewed their wedding vows in July 2017 to celebrate their tenth anniversary. The vow renewal ceremony, covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine, took place in the grounds of their Essex home, while their first wedding was held in a medieval monastery in Portofino, Italy.

“Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important,” Penny told HELLO! “This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you’ll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together.”

Penny first married Rod in Portofino, Italy, in June 2007. The couple shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with photos that showed the newlyweds enjoying the celebrations with their toddler son Alastair, and Penny’s beautiful strapless lace gown.

Christine Bleakley's wedding to Frank Lampard:

After a six year relationship, Christine Bleakley and Frank Lampard tied the knot on 20 December 2015. Their ceremony took place at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members’ club The Arts Club. Christine made a beautiful bride in a long-sleeved gown by Suzanne Neville, while her groom looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Denise Welch's wedding to Lincoln Townley:

Television personality Denise Welch married Lincoln Townley in a private villa on the Algarve, in front of 260 friends and family, in July 2013. "This is about being together forever," said Denise, speaking exclusively to HELLO!. "There’s no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale." Stars including Denise’s Loose Women co-hosts Lisa Maxwell, Shobna Gulati, Carol McGiffin, and Andrea McLean attended alongside celebrities including Jill Halfpenny, Ingrid Tarrant, Christopher Biggins and Tricia Penrose.

Linda Robson's wedding to Mark Dunford:

It’s been 28 years since Linda Robson married Mark Dunford, who she has known since they were both children. Speaking on Loose Women, Linda once revealed that she used to babysit Mark, but didn’t start dating him until many years later when they met by chance in the park. Linda shared this throwback photo in honour of their 25th wedding anniversary in 2015.

Andrea McLean's wedding to Nick Feeney:

She may not be a panellist anymore following her sad decision to step away from the show, but Andrea will always be part of the Loose Women family. The star married her third husband Nick Feeney on 30 November 2017, the fourth anniversary of their first date. The mum-of-two wore a beautiful fishtail Suzanne Neville gown for her big day, which was attended by her co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon, Linda Robson and Saira Khan.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash:

While this isn't actually Stacey's wedding dress, but we couldn't resist including this photo. The star's partner Joe Swash got down on one knee on Christmas Eve and the presenter was over the moon. Back in 2017, Stacey shared a video of her visit to Suzanne Neville's salon, dropping major hints about what her future wedding gown will look like. She said at the time: "I AM NOT GETTING MARRIED, I haven't been proposed to, we aren't even thinking about it (well maybe I am a little bit, or a lot, or all day every day) so don't get carried away! I just couldn't resist... Oh my goodness I nearly cried when I had to take it off."

