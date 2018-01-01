It's happy 'Ever' after for new mother Milla

5 NOVEMBER 2007



Quite a few unusual baby names have emerged from Hollywood this year, bestowed by new celebrity parents looking for something a little different to set their new arrival apart. Joining them is the moniker Milla Jovovich, 31, has given her baby daughter.



The Ukrainian-born Fifth Element actress and her director fiancé Paul Anderson have named their little bundle of joy Ever Gabo Anderson.



Little Ever, who is the couple's first child, weighed in at 7lbs 8oz at LA's Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Saturday. "Parents and baby are doing fine," confirmed a spokesperson for the pair.



The couple met when Paul directed Milla in the 2002 action flick Resident Evil, in which the actress went on to star in its two sequels. The following March they announced their engagement, although they've yet to set a wedding date.