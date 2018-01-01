Actors and actresses

The Sin City actress and her partner have confirmed they are expecting their first child in late spring, early summer
Jessica Alba expecting her first child with boyfriend Cash Warren

12 DECEMBER 2007

When 26-year-old actress Jessica Alba told reporters at the November premiere of her new drama Awake that she was going to take eight months off, US newspapers were quick to point out the break could easily be maternity leave. It appears they were right. The California-born beauty's rep has announced she is pregnant with her first child by boyfriend Cash Warren.

"I confirm that Jessica and Cash are expecting a baby in late spring, early summer," her spokesperson told People magazine on Wednesday.

The couple – who were spotted looking particularly affectionate and happy at a Lakers basketball game in LA at the weekend - have been dating since autumn 2004. They met on the set of Fantastic Four, where 28-year-old Cash was working as a director's assistant

