The beautiful Australian actress' representative has made light of reports in a British newspaper which claimed she is around three months pregnant with her first child by husband Keith
Nicole denies reports she's expecting longed-for child with Keith

31 DECEMBER 2007

A new baby would have set the seal on one of the most publicly played out relationships on the celebrity scene. But Nicole Kidman has issued a statement contradicting reports she and husband Keith Urban, both 40, have told friends and family they're expecting their first child.

In the past The Golden Compass actress - who has two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise - has commented on how dearly she'd love to have a family with the Grammy–winning country musician.

Her spokesperson made light of the pregnancy rumours, however, saying the Oscar-winner, who is currently enjoying a private break at a secret hideaway, "must have had about 30 babies by now".

