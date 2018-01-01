hellomagazineWeb
The beautiful Australian actress' representative has made light of reports in a British newspaper which claimed she is around three months pregnant with her first child by husband Keith
Photo: © Getty Images
31 DECEMBER 2007
A new baby would have set the seal on one of the most publicly played out relationships on the celebrity scene. But Nicole Kidman has issued a statement contradicting reports she and husband Keith Urban, both 40, have told friends and family they're expecting their first child.
In the past The Golden Compass actress - who has two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise - has commented on how dearly she'd love to have a family with the Grammy–winning country musician.
Her spokesperson made light of the pregnancy rumours, however, saying the Oscar-winner, who is currently enjoying a private break at a secret hideaway, "must have had about 30 babies by now".
