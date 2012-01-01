Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix welcome a second son

16 JANUARY 2008

Hot on the heels of his best supporting Golden Globe nomination Casey Affleck has another reason to celebrate. His 29-year-old actress wife Summer Phoenix has given birth to the couple's second son, a baby boy.



Ben Affleck's younger brother announced the new addition to their family on his website, although further details - including the baby's name - are yet to be released. He is a sibling for older brother Indiana August who was born in May 2004.



Casey and Summer were introduced by Summer's brother, who is also Casey's close friend, Joaquin Phoenix. After dating for six years the pair became engaged over Christmas four years ago and went on to tie the knot in Georgia in June 2006.



