On-off couple Owen and Kate decide to go their separate ways

16 MAY 2008

They rekindled their romance two months ago in Miami but, despite reports they'd become engaged last week, Hollywood couple Owen Wilson and Kate Hudson have called time on their tumultuous relationship.



"He definitely doesn't want to dwell on it. He wants to put it behind him," reveals a close pal of Wedding Crashers star Owen. The 39-year-old actor began dating the beautiful actress in September 2006, but they split the following May.



Now, after giving their relationship another try, the pair have decided to call it quits for good. "She feels dumb thinking it was so serious," says one of Kate's friends.