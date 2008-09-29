The Mexican beauty was spotted taking her daughter to billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault's luxury apartment in the French capital
Meanwhile on American shores, Salma's Ugly Betty colleague Vanessa Williams was also in the spotlight with her little girl. The actress took her eight-year-old Sasha to a Disney DVD launch
Although Salma Hayek is no longer romantically involved with Francois-Henri Pinault, it's clear she is determined to make sure the billionaire businessman plays an important part in their daughter Valentina Paloma's life.
At the weekend the Ugly Betty producer and her one-year-old – who are based in LA – were in Paris, where Francois lives and works as the head of a luxury goods firm. Salma was spotted leaving a hotel on her way to her former fiancé's apartment with her little girl.
Back in the US, Salma's Ugly Betty colleague Vanessa Williams was also spending time with her little princess. The actress - who plays the show's baddie Wilhelmina Slater - took her daughter Sasha Fox to the launch of a new DVD edition of Sleeping Beauty.