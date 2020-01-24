Is your office always talking about the latest TV show, film, podcast (etcetera) that you simply have to try? Spoiler alert, so is ours! From Netflix hits to gripping BBC dramas, check out this week's top TV show and film recommendations for your own telly inspiration from Team HELLO!...

Spinning Out on Netflix

Recommended by: Leanne Bayley, Digital Head of Lifestyle

Sparkly ice skating costumes, unrequited love, parental angst and teenage drama - Spinning Out has it all and I'm loving it. The show centres around Kat, played by Kaya Scodelario, who you might recognise as Effy from Skins. But honestly, be warned: She is probably one of the most unlikeable protagonists I've ever come across on a TV show. Don't get me wrong, I really want her to land her triple axel and I want her to get with the boy, but I also want her to treat her friends a little better. The highlight of the show - apart from the ice skating moments - has to be Kat's best friend, the sassy Jenn Yu played by the Canadian actress Amanda Zhou. I would say it's like Gossip Girl mixed with Chalet Girl with a little bit of the terrifying YOU. Watch and enjoy!

Sex Education on Netflix

Recommended by: Francesca Shillcock, TV and film writer

I’m well aware I’m late to the party on this one, especially given the second series has recently dropped, but this week I’ve been hooked on series one of Sex Education on Netflix. As well as the stellar Gillian Anderson (I didn’t think it was possible to love her more) the whole cast and show is supremely clever, hilarious and even made me teary at points. It tells the story of a group of teenagers and their struggle to battle relationships, high school and, of course, sex. I steamed through the six episodes faster than I care to admit, and I’m genuinely considering cancelling my weekend plans to binge the new ones.

Plus One - Out in cinema 7 February

Recommended by: Sharnaz Shahid, News Editor

Watching two single 'lonely' friends in their late twenties attend several weddings, and then eventually fall in love is certainly a winning formula. The long-time pals, played by relatively unknown actors, Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine, agree to be one another's plus ones as they power through a long parade of weddings together in the space of one year – but it's their journey from friendship to relationship, which will capture your heart. Although, the outcome is clear as day, it's been a long time since I laughed out loud during a film - so this rom-com is not one to miss!

The Good Place on Netflix

Recommended by: Luke Hall, SEO executive

Whilst I'm very late to the game (three and a half years, to be exact), I've recently come across Netflix's original comedy The Good Place. The show follows Kristen Bell's immoral character Eleanor Shellstrop, a newly-accepted resident of 'The Good Place': a paradisiacal version of the afterlife that only the best of the best are permitted to enter. As things start to gradually go wrong around Eleanor's 'neighbourhood' (raining rubbish, flying shrimp and a growing sinkhole - all direct results of her misdeeds), she must adapt to a more ethical lifestyle in the hopes of her accidental acceptance not being found out. The show is nearing the end of its fourth season (sorry fellow bingers) with the final episode out at the end of the month, so be sure to catch up in time!

White House Farm on ITV

Recommended by: Emmy Griffiths, Digital TV and Film Editor

I am a little bit obsessed with true crime, binged the first three episodes of this ITV drama in one night, and have many, MANY opinions. The show looks at the investigation into the murders of five members of the same family, with police initially thinking that it was a case of murder-suicide. They were so convinced by their own theory that they burned crucial evidence and failed to preserve the crime scene – the 80s, am I right? This show will have you enraged by the actions of the police, heartbroken for the family and horrified by the true culprit of the crimes – it's almost unbelievable to think that it all actually happened. I'm looking forward to finding out where the series goes next!

Bad Boys For Life – in cinemas

Recommended by: Anna Johnstone, Social Media Editor

Watching this felt like reconnecting with an old friend; Bad Boys 2 was a DVD I inherited from my older brother and watched every other week for a year, so safe to say, I was pretty damn excited to see this. Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett return to our screens after 17 years with a bombastic car chase, and spend the next two hours hunting the assassin son of a bloodthirsty crime matriarch, culminating in a plot twist that made the cinema audibly gasp. There are just as many quotable lines as the previous two in the trilogy (but no spoilers here!), Will Smith is just as handsome in his 50s, and I've listened to the soundtrack every day since watching it. What's not to love?!

The Trial of Christine Keeler – BBC One

Recommended by: Chloe Ash, Junior Social Editor

The BBC drama, consisting of six episodes, follows the heavily publicised 'Profumo affair' where a Soho showgirl has an affair with the Secretary of State for War, John Profumo. Although the affair and the subsequent downfall of the government is widely well known, the series focuses on 19-year-old Christine and tells the story from her point of view, something that has never been portrayed before. Many have noted it as a post-#MeToo take on the affair, making it an extremely interesting watch. Touching on the significance of social inequalities, the scandalous world of politics and the influence of crime throughout, the original drama is bound to grip you and leave you wanting more. The last episode will air this Sunday on BBC One, but if you’re anything like us, you'll be binge watching the entire series on BBC iPlayer tonight!

Treadstone – Amazon Prime

Recommended by: Jenni McKnight, Senior Evening Writer

If you're a fan of the Bourne movies then Amazon Prime's Treadstone is your next binge-worthy obsession. It only took one minute for me to become hooked on the new series, based on the black ops programme that created my favourite CIA assassin Jason Bourne. To describe it as action-packed doesn't even begin to do it justice. The opening scene alone is enough to get your blood pumping and immediately start googling your nearest martial arts centre – or that might just be me. This series explores both the origins of the infamous covert program, as well as connecting to present-day special ops. There is a lot that happens within the first episode so #nospoilers from me. But, if you like incredible fight scenes – between both sexes, Treadstone doesn't discriminate – twists and turns at every corner and some mighty fine acting from a stellar cast, including Jeremy Irvine and Michelle Forbes, then Treadstone is for you. Just be warned, it definitely isn't for the faint-hearted.