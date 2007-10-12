hellomagazineWeb
After a day in court with his former wife, the 65-year-old Beatle spent the evening in the company of his grown-up kids - son James, also a musician, and daughters Mary and Stella
Though progress was made during the eight-and-a-half hour private hearing, talks are thought to have stalled over a confidentiality clause, with Heather wanting the right to talk about their marriage and the divorce deal
A final settlement between Sir Paul McCartney and his former wife Heather Mills hit a glitch during eight-and-a-half hours of intense legal negotiations on Thursday.
The estranged pair - who have a three-year-old daughter, Beatrice - reportedly made progress at the private meeting, agreeing to a financial settlement of between £50 million and £64 million. But a confidentiality clause is apparently still proving problematic.
While the 65-year-old music icon is keen to secure complete confidentiality, Heather is understood to want the right to discuss their marriage - and is prepared to give up a proportion of her payout to do so.
While no comment was made by the pair's lawyers as they left the meeting on Thursday evening, legal sources revealed that the deal was "in the balance".
Thursday's hearing in front of a High Court judge was aimed at clarifying what a the court would consider a fair settlement if the former couple's case goes to trail. It's not known if the pair will reconvene, but if an agreement can't be reached there will be a public High Court hearing next year.
