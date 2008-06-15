The crowd were treated to an electrifying concert, featuring pyrotechnics, fireworks and lots of hit songs
Photo: © Getty Images
Clearly enjoying his historic evening, Paul shares a joke with one of his band on stage
Photo: © Getty Images
The musician rehearses in front of an empty Independece Square ahead of the concert, which would see 350,000 people pack the streets
Photo: © Getty Images
Thunder and lightning filled the skies yet the true electricity came from the stage as Sir Paul McCartney gave his first ever concert in Kiev on Saturday.
A record 350,000 braved the inclement weather to see the musician. The charity concert, in the former Soviet republic's Independence Square, was the Ukraine's biggest ever.
After greeting the excited audience in Ukrainian, Paul – who celebrates his 66th birthday next Wednesday – then got things rocking. A string of Beatles hits as well as his solo material then had the crowd singing and dancing.
For those not able to make it to Kiev, giant screens around the country broadcast the gig live. It was also shown on TV.
The two-hour show ended with two encores, featuring fireworks and Paul's classic song Yesterday. One of the biggest cheers of the night came as the Liverpudlian brought a Ukrainian flag onto the stage.
Money raised from the night will be spent on equipment to help children with cancer.